Hill, Davies play key roles in Brewers' 5-2 win

WASHINGTON -- Aaron Hill went 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs and young right-hander Zach Davies allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the first-place Washington Nationals 5-2 on Tuesday night, taking the first two games in the series.

The Nationals, with three 2016 All-Stars in the starting lineup, bobbled the ball on defense much of the night. First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, now hitting .216, allowed Davies (6-4) -- with one career hit -- to reach on an error to start the seventh inning.

Two batters later, Hill blasted a two-run homer to left off reliever Blake Treinen to give the Brewers a 5-1 advantage.

Hernan Perez, the No. 6 batter in the order, had smashed a two-run homer off starter Gio Gonzalez (4-8) in the sixth to give the Brewers a 3-1 lead. It was the fourth homer of the season for Perez and just the fifth in 463 career at-bats.

Ben Revere had his second hit, an RBI single in the seventh, for the Nationals (50-35) to trim the lead to 5-2. Carlos Torres came on to pitch for the Brewers (37-46) and walked Jayson Werth. That brought on left-hander Will Smith, who got Bryce Harper to strike out looking with the bases loaded to the end the threat.

Tyler Thornburg pitched a scoreless eighth for the Brewers and Virginia native Jeremy Jeffress pitched the ninth for his 23rd save even though the Nationals got the tying run to the plate. Pinch-hitter Clint Robinson bounced into a double play and Revere made the last out on a grounder.

Davies, 23, entered the game with a 4.22 ERA and gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in his previous start on June 30 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Against the Nationals, he gave up nine hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Gonzalez went six innings and allowed seven hits and three runs with three walks and four strikeouts. He threw 102 pitches but just 57 for strikes.

The Brewers had lost six of 10. The Nationals have lost three of their last four to the lowly Cincinnati Reds and Brewers.

Jonathan Lucroy added two hits for the Brewers and Daniel Murphy, Danny Espinosa and Anthony Rendon had two for the Nationals. But Murphy was thrown out going for a triple for the first out in the eighth.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI single by Rendon that scored Murphy, who singled to begin the inning and took second on a groundout by Wilson Ramos.

Hill had an RBI single off Gonzalez in the third to tie the score 1-1. His liner up the middle plated Jonathan Villar, who was credited with a double when Harper shied away from the fence in right on his hit.

Villar stole third -- his 27th steal of the year -- and scored on the hit by Hill.

Davies, a former Orioles prospect, was making his first appearance at Nationals Park. It was the 21st start of his career.

Gonzalez entered the game with a 1-6 record in his previous eight starts.

NOTES: Nationals RF Bryce Harper was named a National League starter for the All-Star Game and 2B Daniel Murphy, C Wilson Ramos and RHP Stephen Strasburg were also named to the team. ... Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy was named to the NL team as a reserve. ... Brewers RHP Matt Garza (1-1, 3.74 ERA) will face Nationals RHP Tanner Roark (7-5, 2.93) in the series finale Wednesday. It will also be the last of a 10-game homestand for the Nationals before starting a series in New York on Thursday against the Mets. ... Washington SS Danny Espinosa was named National League Player of the Week on Tuesday after he had five homers and 17 RBIs and batted .423. He became the fifth shortstop to hit two grand slams in the same four-game series. ... Washington pitching coach Mike Maddux held the same job for the Brewers from 2003 to 2008. ... The Brewers entered with four shutouts as a pitching staff this year. The Nationals had six and had been blanked five times. ... With a 1-0 win on Monday, the Brewers are still just 17-30 all time in July 4 games. ... Brewers closer Jeremy Jeffress, who got the save Monday, is a native of South Boston, Va.