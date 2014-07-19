Brewers remain in first with win over Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Scooter Gennett isn’t going to be mistaken for a power hitter, but for some reason, the Milwaukee Brewers second baseman has Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg figured out.

Gennett hit his second homer of the year off the Nationals starter to key Milwaukee’s offensive attack Friday as the Brewers opened up the second half of the season with a 4-2 victory over Washington to remain in first place in the NL Central.

On June 25 in Milwaukee, Gennett hit a grand slam off Strasburg for one of his seven homers this year. Friday, on the fourth pitch of the game, Gennett was ready for a Strasburg changeup and deposited it over the wall in right-center to give the Brewers a quick-strike 1-0 lead.

“I guess I don’t hit too many home runs, so I don’t know if it’s coincidence,” Gennett said with a smile. “He’s got really good stuff. I got ahead in the count, which always helps, so I mean, it’s somewhat of a coincidence.”

Milwaukee’s early assault on Strasburg (7-7) continued in the second, when left fielder Khris Davis crushed a 3-2 fastball in almost the identical spot of Gennett’s home run for his team-leading 16th long ball of the season. It was also Davis’ second homer of the season against Strasburg.

“KD had a great at-bat to hit the home run,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “To get four runs off (Strasburg) -- you’re not going to do that very often.”

Early runs have been an issue for Strasburg, who has struggled to find his rhythm in the first couple of frames. In his 21 starts, he’s now allowed 21 earned runs in innings one and two.

“Maybe I‘m throwing too many strikes. Maybe I need to be a little bit more effectively wild,” Strasburg said.

Third baseman Aramis Ramirez delivered a bloop single to right in the third inning to give the Brewers a 4-0 cushion, and while Strasburg settled down after that, the damage had already been done.

“The one that got us, (Strasburg) had a good pitch on Ramirez, and he hit a ball into right field with guys on second and third. If he gets that out, it’s a different game,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He’s going to give up a homer, you want it to be a solo homer. But the one that got us was a two-run single.”

Milwaukee starter Kyle Lohse (10-4) did not overpower the Washington lineup in giving up 10 hits in seven innings of work, but was the recipient of a couple of big double plays and timely fly balls to get out of sticky situations.

“It’s being able to make pitches and battle when you’re not completely on your game,” Roenicke said. “I thought he threw well, but there were runners on every inning and it was just a battle for him. He’s able to make some good pitches and get out of it.”

Lohse’s only blemish came in the fourth, when Washington third baseman Ryan Zimmerman doubled off the wall and shortstop Ian Desmond drove him in with a double to center to slice the gap to 4-1.

The victim of five blown saves this season, Lohse received help from three relievers, including Francisco Rodriguez, who picked up his 28th save despite giving up a ninth-inning home run to Nationals left fielder Bryce Harper.

Strasburg, who racked up nine strikeouts to boost his NL-leading total to 158, lost for just the second time at home this season after allowing four runs and seven hits in seven innings.

NOTES: Milwaukee SS Jean Segura returned to the Brewers on Friday after being reinstated from the bereavement list. Segura missed two games after the death of his infant son in the Dominican Republic. “He had a good look on his face and he wants to get back out doing what he likes,” manager Ron Roenicke said. Segura was cheered by Nationals fans in his first at-bat. ... Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann likely will make his next scheduled turn in the rotation Tuesday after being forced to leave his start July 11 with a strained right biceps. Zimmermann, who skipped the All-Star Game in favor of rest, said he was ready. “I felt all along it was going to be fine and I knew the break would help,” he said. ... Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez will start Sunday instead of Saturday, after bad weather forced the cancellation of his flight from Miami, causing him to miss a team workout and a bullpen session Thursday. “He could have pitched without throwing a bullpen, but we don’t want to do that,” manager Matt Williams said. ... Brewers INF Jeff Bianchi was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow strain. ... Washington agreed to terms with its first-round draft pick, RHP Erick Fedde, but did not sign second-round pick LHP Andrew Suarez before Friday’s deadline.