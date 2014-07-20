Stammen, Werth help Nationals edge Brewers

WASHINGTON -- Washington reliever Craig Stammen, who retired all eight batters he faced, was just two outs from recording his first win in nearly a year.

But he watched bullpen mate Rafael Soriano give up a game-tying run in the top of the ninth, only to have Jayson Werth lash a double down the left field line in the last of ninth with two outs to score Anthony Rendon with the winning run as the Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday.

“I don’t know about saving the game,” said Stammen, who came on in the fourth for struggling starter Gio Gonzazlez. “I started warming up in the third. I was halfway loose when the fourth inning came along. There is a reason I go down there (to the bullpen) in the first inning.”

Stammen had lost his last five decisions and his last win came Aug. 22 at Chicago against the Cubs in a 5-4 win in 13 innings by the Nationals. On Sunday, the hit by Werth saved the Nationals of extra innings, where they are 0-5 at home in such games.

“Hats off to Stammen. He did an incredible job,” Gonzalez said.

Stammen didn’t figure in the decision but his role was vital for the Nationals. Rendon, who moved from second to third late in the game, reached on a fielder’s choice in the ninth and then scored when right fielder Werth crushed a double.

Left fielder Kris Davis of the Brewers overthrew his cutoff man and Rendon scored easily.

“If he hits the cutoff man he’s out,” said Ron Roenicke, the Brewers’ manager. “We need to quit making so many mistakes. We did a nice job of coming back and tying it. We let an opportunity go.”

It was the 11th victory for the Nationals in their last at bat this season.

“Anytime you get a walk-off win it is big for the team morale,” Stammen said. “Once the All-Star break is over it’s time to prove we are a good team. I feel like we are well on our way to doing that.”

Soriano (2-0) picked up the win while Rob Wooten (1-4) was tagged with the loss. The Brewers tied the game at 4 in the top of the ninth on a one-out single by second baseman Rickie Weeks (two hits) against closer Soriano.

Drew Storen pitched a scoreless seventh for the Nationals, Tyler Clippard fanned all three batters in the eighth. Clippard and Soriano had not pitched since July 12.

“They need an inning,” manager Matt Williams said of Clippard and Soriano.

Ryan Zimmerman (two hits), the Washington third baseman, hit a two-run homer in the fourth to tie the game at 3 against starter Yovani Gallardo. Later in the inning the Nationals took a 4-3 lead as catcher Jose Lobaton scored on a wild pitch by Gallardo, who gave up four runs in six innings.

“I thought his stuff was good. I thought he threw some great curveballs. He did a good job of battling,” Roenicke said of his starter.

Brewers shortstop Jean Segura scored from third on a groundout to short off the bat of center fielder Carlos Gomez -- even though the infield was in -- to make it 3-1 in the fourth as the first batter to face Stammen.

The Brewers took a 2-1 lead in the third on suspect fielding -- and throwing -- by the Nationals.

Right fielder Ryan Braun scored all the way from second when catcher Jonathan Lucroy grounded back to pitcher Gonzalez.

Davis then singled to left to score third baseman Aramis Ramirez to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead.

Washington shortstop Ian Desmond had given the Nationals a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second. Gonzalez, who recorded his 1,000th career strikeout in the third, went 3 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, three walks and three runs.

First baseman Adam LaRoche, center fielder Denard Span and Werth also had two hits against the Brewers, who lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

NOTES: The Brewers begin a series Monday with Cincinnati and RHP Wily Peralta (10-6, 3.72 ERA) will start for Milwaukee against RHP Mat Latos (2-1, 2.79) of the Reds. ... Washington begins a road trip on Monday at Colorado and RHP Doug Fister (8-2, 2.90) will start for the Nationals against LHP Franklin Morales (5-4, 5.26). ... Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who will start Tuesday at Colorado, is a Wisconsin native and one of just nine natives of that state to be named to two All-Star teams. ... The Brewers entered Sunday with a road record of 29-20, the best mark in the National League.