Brewers power past Nationals

WASHINGTON -- The Milwaukee Brewers have been looking for a way to score a few more runs, so manager Craig Counsell decided to tinker with his lineup before starting a big series with fellow division leader Washington on Tuesday.

The moves paid off in a major way.

Travis Shaw and Eric Thames, two players hitting out of their normal spots, connected for long home runs as the Brewers put an abrupt halt to the storybook comeback of Nationals pitcher Edwin Jackson in an 8-0 romp.

Manny Pina also homered as Milwaukee earned just its second win in the past nine games.

"We have not played good at all the whole second half, so this was a good win for us," Shaw said. "We need to start playing better. We haven't played good at all, so tonight was a good night for the lineup."

Shaw, hitting third for just the third time this season, crushed a 1-2 pitch from Jackson (1-1) over the wall in center in the fourth inning for his 23rd homer of the season. The three-run shot gave the Brewers a 5-0 lead.

Just three pitches earlier, Shaw missed a home run by inches when his deep fly ball to right barely went around the foul pole, so he felt a bit of karmic justice.

"I can't remember ever hitting a home run foul and then fair in the same at-bat," said Shaw, who has seven three-run homers this season. "I'll take it."

In the fifth, Thames, batting in the No. 5 spot for the first time all year, hammered a hanging off-speed pitch from Jackson off the third deck in right field. The solo shot was his first homer since July 4 and his team-high 24th long ball of the season.

"I thought he hit a couple of balls good tonight," Counsell said. "It certainly was a good night for Eric."

Pina followed Thames' shot with a homer of his own, his seventh of the season, to extend Milwaukee's lead to 7-0. Every Brewers starter reached base on the evening.

The offensive barrage put a damper on the well-traveled Jackson's second start with Washington. After an efficient seven-inning, three-hit performance against the Los Angeles Angels on July 18, Jackson threw 112 pitches in just five innings on Tuesday. He gave up seven runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks.

"It wasn't necessarily one pitch. I think it was just I need to do a better job of making adjustments," Jackson said. "Do a better job of attacking the strike zone as I did the first game, put pressure on the batters instead of working behind the 8-ball, which can come back to hurt you."

Zach Davies (12-4) handcuffed the Nationals while moving into a tie for second in wins in the National League. He allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out seven in 7 2/3 innings, his longest outing of the season.

"Everything was working and everything was in the zone," Davies said. "From that point, from seeing the way the ball was moving, the way I controlled it, it was probably the best game of the year so far."

There were not many offensive highlights for the Nationals, who were shut out for just the third time this season, but Bryce Harper extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games with an eighth-inning double.

"Davies was good," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. "I can't believe his ERA is what it is (4.45) because every time I've seen him, he's been good."

Before the home runs started flying, the Brewers took advantage of some sloppy Nationals fielding to score their first two runs.

In the second inning, two singles and a flyout gave Milwaukee runners on first and third with one out. Davies put down a bunt that was fielded by Jackson, but his throw to the plate was not in time to nab Orlando Arcia.

In the fourth, Davies played a big role on offense once again. After an Arcia single, Davies' sacrifice attempt was misplayed by Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who made an errant throw to first. Davies hustled to second on an infield single by Ryan Braun, just beating the throw and setting the stage for Shaw's big blast.

"Without a doubt, that's the play of the game," Counsell said of Zimmerman's error.

NOTES: The Nationals announced that RHP Stephen Strasburg, who left early from his Sunday start, has a nerve impingement in his pitching arm "that has been alleviated," according to a team spokesperson. Manager Dusty Baker said the pitcher is "doing fine," although it remains unclear if Strasburg will make his next scheduled start. ... Several media outlets reported that the Brewers acquired RHP Anthony Swarzak from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league OF Ryan Cordell. Swarzak was 4-3 with one save and a 2.23 ERA in 41 appearances for the White Sox. ... Nationals SS Trea Turner took grounders with the team during batting practice while wearing a cast on his injured right wrist. He was scheduled to have an X-ray Tuesday. ... Milwaukee RHP Brandon Woodruff (strained right hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.