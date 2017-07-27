Nationals blast eight homers in rout of Brewers

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals exhibited such a display of power in the third inning Thursday that poor Daniel Murphy was lightly booed after flying out to center.

If that sounds harsh, consider that Murphy's out ended a string of four consecutive home runs by the Nationals. And for good measure, the next hitter, Anthony Rendon, blasted another longball to give Washington five homers in the inning on its way to a 15-2 blowout of the Milwaukee Brewers.

"What a team we have, what a lineup we have," Bryce Harper said. "It's super-special and a lot of fun to be part of that. When you have that type of talent in your lineup and momentum going, anything can happen."

The Nationals finished with eight homers, tying a franchise record set on July 30, 1978, by the Montreal Expos against Atlanta.

After pitcher Max Scherzer drew a walk in the third, Brian Goodwin got the party started with a two-run shot to right off Michael Blazek. Wilmer Difo, Harper and Ryan Zimmerman followed with solo shots to give Washington a 7-0 lead. The Nationals were the first team to hit home runs in four consecutive at-bats since Arizona in 2010.

"I honestly didn't (know)," Zimmerman said. "I looked over at (Goodwin) and I went, 'Is that four home runs in a row?' I don't know. I was just watching everyone hit home runs. I'm just glad I put a good swing. On my first bat, I struck out on three pitches. It was a good way to turn it around."

Rendon continued the barrage with a solo shot, making Washington only the sixth team in major league history to hit five home runs in one inning. The last time it occurred was 2006, when the Brewers accomplished the feat.

"Well, I don't think I've ever seen that," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "I've seen back-to-back-to-back but not four in a row. It's like you almost can't believe it. And we'll take it."

Needless to say, it was not a good day for Blazek (0-1), pressed into spot starter duty when Matt Garza went on the disabled list because of a calf injury. Blazek became the ninth pitcher since 1900 to allow six home runs in a game, and the first since James Shields in 2010. He barely recorded more outs (seven) than home runs allowed (six) during his brief outing.

"They were just locked in on everything; I feel like I threw all the different pitches I had and they were hitting it," said Blazek, who was making the first major league start of his career. "It's not how I pictured it going. It (stinks)."

The beleaguered Brewers' bullpen was forced to turn to left fielder Hernan Perez to record the final three outs of the game.

On his 33rd birthday, Washington starter Scherzer (12-5) was gifted with enough run support to last him several starts. He cruised to an easy victory, tossing six innings of three-hit ball while striking out nine. With 201 strikeouts, Scherzer has reached the 200-strikeout plateau for the sixth straight season, the only active pitcher to do so.

"When you see the offense swinging the bats like that, you just go out there and want to attack, to keep going," Scherzer said. "That's what makes us so dangerous. We have power all the way through the lineup and if you miss your spots, as an offense, we can really do some damage."

Zimmerman and Harper each hit two home runs for the Nationals, who have scored 10 or more runs 18 times this season and 13 or more runs nine times.

Travis Shaw hit his 24th home run and Lewis Brinson went deep for the second straight day for the Brewers, who have lost nine of 11 overall and finished their 10-game road trip 2-8.

"It's a game that you just turn the page on," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "It didn't go well from pretty early on. We have to play better. That's the best way to get the ship righted. We have to get a bunch of guys playing well. That's how you win baseball games."

NOTES: The Nationals placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday, because of a right elbow nerve impingement. Manager Dusty Baker said Strasburg will have to throw a "serious bullpen" before returning to the rotation. ... Washington recalled LHP Sammy Solis from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Strasburg on the roster. Solis has a 14.73 ERA in 10 appearances this season. ... Brewers RHP Chase Anderson (oblique), on the disabled list since June 29, threw off a mound to test the injury. ... Washington OF Andrew Stevenson picked up the first hit of his major league career in the eighth inning. ... Milwaukee opens a critical three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at home on Friday as Brent Suter (1-1, 2.84 ERA) starts for the Brewers. Washington opens a set with Colorado on Friday, when Tanner Roark (8-6, 4.83) gets the nod for the Nationals.