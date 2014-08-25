Preview: Brewers at Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers look to bolster their lead in the National League Central when they open a nine-game road trip against the San Diego Padres on Monday. Milwaukee salvaged the finale of its three-game series with Pittsburgh to finish a 2-3 homestand, but the division leader has made itself at home on the road with a 36-27 mark. Aramis Ramirez went 5-for-9 with two runs scored in his last three contests for the Brewers, who own a 1 1/2-game advantage over second-place St. Louis.
Like Milwaukee, San Diego also escaped a sweep in its last series as Yasmani Grandal homered and drove in a career-high four runs in his team’s 7-4 triumph over Arizona. The 25-year-old’s performance Sunday eclipsed the sum total of six career contests versus Milwaukee, against which he is 3-for-15 with six strikeouts. The Padres, who open a 10-game homestand after finishing up a 3-7 road trip, own a 34-27 mark at Petco Park.
TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN San Diego
PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (11-7, 3.49 ERA) vs. Padres LH Eric Stults (6-13, 4.53)
Lohse returns to the rotation after missing one turn due to a sprained right ankle. The 35-year-old fell to 0-3 with a 6.63 ERA in his last four starts after yielding four runs on seven hits in three innings in a 4-2 setback to the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 13. Lohse, who last won July 23, improved to 6-4 in his career versus San Diego after allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings en route to a 5-2 triumph April 23.
Stults is slowly turning around his horrific season after recording a sterling performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers to improve to 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA in his last four outings. The 34-year-old, who has permitted just four earned runs in that stretch, yielded one on four hits in five innings en route to a 4-1 victory Wednesday. Stults has struggled in a pair of relief appearances versus Milwaukee, surrendering four runs in as many innings while allowing the opposition to bat .375 against him.
1. Milwaukee OF Ryan Braun, who had an RBI single in Sunday’s 4-2 win, went 7-for-22 with four runs scored in his last five games.
2. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte went 4-for-12 versus Arizona and is 4-for-10 in his career against Milwaukee.
3. Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy has recorded multiple-hit performances in two straight games and five of his last eight.
PREDICTION: Padres 3, Brewers 2