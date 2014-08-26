Preview: Brewers at Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers hope to extend their slim division lead when they visit the San Diego Padres for the middle contest of their three-game series Tuesday. Milwaukee began the set in impressive fashion, collecting 16 hits in a 10-1 triumph to maintain its 1 1/2-game advantage over St. Louis in the National League Central. Carlos Gomez, Ryan Braun and Aramis Ramirez each recorded three hits, the latter two belting homers, and Gerardo Parra collected three RBIs as the Brewers got off to a smashing start on their nine-game road trip.

The Brewers appear to have put their recent struggles behind them, winning two straight following a three-game losing streak. San Diego’s troubles continued as it suffered its fourth loss in five contests and fell for the eighth time in 11 games. Alexi Amarista drove in the Padres’ lone run and combined with Yangervis Solarte (two hits apiece) to record half of the team’s eight hits in the opener of its 10-game homestand.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (2-4, 4.15 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (11-12, 2.68)

Nelson’s winless streak reached three starts Wednesday, when he yielded four runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to Toronto. It marked the first time the 25-year-old allowed more than three runs since surrendering eight against St. Louis on July 12 in his second outing of the season. Nelson, who is 1-0 in two road starts this year, never has faced San Diego.

Ross set the franchise record Thursday at Los Angeles with his 12th straight quality start but once again was a hard-luck loser after allowing just two runs and four hits while striking out eight in as many innings against the Dodgers. The 27-year-old is an astounding 5-6 during his streak as he has yielded two or fewer earned runs 11 times in that stretch. Ross fell to 1-1 in two career starts against the Brewers on April 23, when he was reached for five runs in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee SS Jean Segura returned to the lineup Monday after sitting out two games due to a slump and went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

2. San Diego INF Jedd Gyorko (hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup for the third straight contest Monday but entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning.

3. Ramirez, who finished a hit (triple) shy of the cycle for the 28th time in his career, is hitting a major league-leading .427 this month.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Brewers 2