Preview: Brewers at Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers hope to rebound from a poor offensive effort as they visit the San Diego Padres in the rubber match of their three-game series Wednesday. After using a 16-hit attack to post a 10-1 victory in the opener, Milwaukee registered only five hits in a 4-1 loss on Tuesday. Jean Segura had two of the hits and Scooter Gennett drove in the lone run with a single as the Brewers maintained their 1 1/2-game lead over second-place St. Louis in the National League Central.

Abraham Almonte was the offensive star for San Diego, going 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tyson Ross turned in his 13th consecutive quality start, allowing fewer than three earned runs for the 12th time during his streak. The victory was just the fourth in 12 contests for San Diego, which kept alive its slim playoff hopes by remaining eight games behind San Francisco for the second NL wild-card spot.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (8-7, 3.38 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-5, 3.44)

Gallardo is coming off a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday in which he surrendered six runs - three earned - on eight hits and three walks in five innings. The 28-year-old had been superb prior to that outing, allowing fewer than two runs in four of his previous five turns. Gallardo settled for a no-decision against San Diego on April 22 despite allowing only one run over seven frames; he’s 4-3 in nine career starts versus the Padres.

Despaigne has cooled off considerably after making a huge splash when he entered the major leagues, losing five of his last six decisions while surrendering four or more runs in five of his last six outings. The 27-year-old Cuban suffered his second straight loss Friday when he yielded four runs - three earned - over five innings. Despaigne, who never has faced Milwaukee, struck out eight while scattering five hits over seven scoreless frames in a victory over Colorado on Aug. 12 in his last home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego is 1-1 on its 10-game homestand, while Milwaukee is 1-1 on its nine-game road trip.

2. Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko (hamstring) started for the first time in four games Tuesday and drove in a run.

3. Brewers RHP Matt Garza (ribs) had a strong bullpen session Tuesday and could pitch a simulated game or begin a rehab assignment soon.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Padres 1