Preview: Brewers at Padres

For the second straight season, Tyson Ross has been one of the few bright spots for a losing San Diego Padres ball club. Ross will make his final home start of the season Tuesday when he takes on the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series.

Although he hasn’t won since Aug. 31, Ross has recorded five straight quality starts and he was good enough to beat the Brewers in Milwaukee on Aug. 3 -- part of a second half in which the right-hander has posted a 2.94 ERA. The Padres have scored a total of nine runs in the last four games started by Ross and they produced only eight in dropping two of three to Arizona to open up their final homestand of the year. After losing to Ross early last month, the Brewers took the final three of that four-game series. They will be trying to clinch the season series for the second year in a row behind Jorge Lopez, who is making his first career start after a banner year in the minors.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jorge Lopez (NR) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (10-11, 3.17 ERA)

Lopez was named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year and Southern League Pitcher of the Year after going 12-5 with a 2.26 ERA in 24 starts for Double-A Biloxi. He ranked in the top three in the league in wins, ERA, strikeouts (third, 137) and opponents batting average (1st, .205). The 22-year-old from Puerto Rico last threw in a game Sept. 4 for Biloxi, lasting 5 2/3 innings.

Ross, who may get one more start in the final series on the road later in the week, needs 10 innings to reach 200 for the first time in his career and six to establish a career high. He tied a personal best with 11 strikeouts while allowing two runs in six innings of a tough loss against San Francisco last Tuesday. The Cal product is 3-1 with a 3.33 ERA in four career starts versus Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers LF Khris Davis slugged two more homers in Sunday’s 8-4 win at St. Louis and has 19 since the start of August.

2. Padres LF Justin Upton needs one stolen base for his third season with 20 homers and 20 thefts.

3. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte was limited to pinch-hitting duty in the last series against Arizona due to a strained right hamstring, but could return to the lineup Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Brewers 3