Preview: Brewers at Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers seek their first series victory in seven tries when they visit the San Diego Padres on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Milwaukee, which hasn’t captured a series since taking two of three at Cincinnati from Sept. 5-6, took the first step toward accomplishing the feat with a 4-3 triumph in Tuesday’s opener.

Jean Segura was the hitting star for the Brewers, going 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs after failing to drive in a run over his previous 10 contests. San Diego watched a 3-2 lead disappear thanks to Segura’s two-run blast in the sixth inning as it fell to 3-4 on its nine-game homestand. Matt Kemp plated a run with a third-inning single before exiting the contest in the fifth with a right hand injury. The RBI was his 100th of the season, marking the third time he has reached the century mark in his career and first since recording a personal-best 126 with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2011.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (2-2, 4.67 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (6-15, 4.21)

Davies came up with the best effort of his rookie season last Wednesday, when he allowed only two hits and a walk in six scoreless innings at Chicago to notch the victory over the Cubs. The 22-year-old native of Washington won just one of his previous four major-league starts, yielding three or more runs in each of the other three outings. Davies, who will be facing San Diego for the first time, is 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA in three turns on the road.

Cashner produced his second straight solid performance and third in four turns last Wednesday but settled for a no-decision after allowing two runs and two hits in six innings against San Francisco. The 29-year-old Texan had some control problems, however, as he issued five walks for the second time in three outings. Cashner fell to 2-2 lifetime against the Brewers on Aug. 4 despite giving up only two runs on eight hits and four walks in six frames at Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kemp, who has gone seven games without a home run, will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

2. Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind recorded his 87th RBI on Tuesday, his highest total since finishing with that amount in 2011 with Toronto.

3. San Diego has allowed 104 runs in the first inning this season after yielding 89 last year.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Brewers 4