Preview: Brewers at Padres

Jonathan Lucroy exercised his limited no-trade clause over the weekend to nix a deal to Cleveland, but speculation remains rampant he won’t be a member of the Milwaukee Brewers much longer. The Brewers haven't let such talk about their two-time All-Star catcher affect their play recently, however, and they'll attempt to notch a season-best fifth straight victory Monday as they meet they meet the host San Diego Padres for the opener of a three-game series.

Lucroy turned down a trade to the Indians on Sunday morning, but Texas reportedly also has shown very strong interest in acquiring the 30-year-old before Monday afternoon's non-waiver trade deadline. The veteran backstop received a standing ovation from the Milwaukee crowd prior to flying out in his only at-bat in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh, but the Brewers capped their 7-3 homestand behind the red-hot bat of Hernan Perez, who is hitting .370 since the All-Star break. The Padres made their plans for the future well ahead of the deadline, having dealt away eight players in the last two months - including outfielders Matt Kemp and Melvin Upton. San Diego opened its nine-game homestand by dropping two of three to Cincinnati and has lost nine of 13 since opening the second half with a sweep of National League West-leading San Francisco.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (6-9, 3.42 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 5.95)

Nelson turned in one of his worst performances of the year in Wednesday's setback to Arizona, giving up a career high-tying eight runs - two earned - while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings. The Alabama alum finished July with a 1-3 record despite posting a 2.83 ERA and has dropped seven of his last eight decisions. Nelson also took the loss versus the Padres on May 12, allowing two runs over eight innings in falling to 1-2 despite a 1.83 ERA in three career starts against them.

Cosart is set to make his debut for the Padres after being acquired in a seven-player trade with Miami on Friday and is coming off what easily was the best of his four outings this season. The 26-year-old Texan made his first big-league start in over three months last Monday but had to settle for a no-decision despite holding Philadelphia to three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings. Cosart was saddled with the loss in his only turn versus the Brewers in 2014, even though he surrendered two runs - one earned - in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun (right side tightness) was absent from the lineup for a fourth straight game Sunday and remains questionable heading into Monday's series opener.

2. Padres RHP Erik Johnson (flexor strain) is expected to miss the rest of the season but hopes to avoid surgery on his right elbow.

3. The Brewers' rotation went 6-2 with a 2.16 ERA during the team's 10-game homestand.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Padres 3