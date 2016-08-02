Preview: Brewers at Padres

Milwaukee’s roster shakeup has created an opportunity for players such as catcher Manny Pina, who was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday after the Brewers traded veteran star Jonathan Lucroy and closer Jeremy Jeffress to Texas. Pina could be in the starting lineup Tuesday at Petco Park as the Brewers continue their three-game series against the San Diego Padres, who snapped Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak with a 7-3 win in Monday’s series opener.

The Brewers have yet to name a new closer after trading both Jeffress and left-hander Will Smith on Monday, but right-hander Tyler Thornburg has posted a 2.32 ERA with two saves in 44 appearances this season and appears poised to take over the role. Milwaukee is also reportedly set to promote highly touted infielder Orlando Arcia on Tuesday, and the 21-year-old could see regular time at shortstop with Jonathan Villar moving to third base. While the Brewers were among the majors’ most active teams at Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, the Padres were fairly quiet after dealing eight players in the previous two months. Catcher Derek Norris was expected to be on the move, but the Padres held onto the veteran along with relievers Brad Hand and Brandon Maurer, who tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Monday’s win.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (8-4, 3.59 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (5-4, 6.89)

Davies improved to 8-1 with a 2.84 ERA over his last 15 starts after holding Arizona to three runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings Thursday. “When he gets in a groove, he runs through the lineup pretty good,” manager Craig Counsell told reporters. The 23-year-old is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in two career starts against San Diego, including a strong outing May 15 at Miller Park when he allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Perdomo recorded his second straight victory Wednesday despite allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings at Toronto. The 23-year-old rookie finished July with a 3-1 record and 3.99 ERA with a 17-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 29 1/3 innings covering five starts. Perdomo received a no-decision in his only previous start against Milwaukee on May 14, when he allowed two runs while throwing 60 pitches over two frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego INF Alexi Amarista is listed as day-to-day after leaving Monday’s game with a left hamstring strain.

2. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun (right side tightness) has missed the last five games but could be available as a pinch-hitter Tuesday.

3. The Padres reacquired RHP Colin Rea from Miami for RHP Luis Castillo.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Padres 2