Preview: Brewers at Padres

The Orlando Arcia era is underway in Milwaukee as the Brewers turn their attention toward the future following a flurry of trade activity earlier this week. The highly touted 21-year-old shortstop made his major league debut in the series opener and figures to be in the lineup again Wednesday when the visiting Brewers play the rubber match of their three-game set against the San Diego Padres.

Arcia was brought up after batting .267 with eight home runs and 15 stolen bases this season at Triple-A Colorado Springs and will serve as the team’s regular shortstop while Jonathan Villar moves to third base. “The thinking is, it’s time to get him started,” manager Craig Counsell told reporters. “We’ve still got a good chunk of the season left, where we’re hopeful that it gives him good experience going into next year. I think it’s a little shot in the arm for us as well.” While Milwaukee has won seven of its last nine games, San Diego last recorded back-to-back victories on July 16-17. The Padres placed infielder Alexi Amarista on the disabled list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain and recalled rookie Jose Rondon, who reportedly will receive regular playing time at shortstop over veteran Alexei Ramirez as the team continues to point toward next season.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Junior Guerra (7-2, 2.70 ERA) vs. Padres RH Edwin Jackson (1-2, 5.46)

Guerra continued to impress on Friday by holding Pittsburgh to one run and four hits with one walk and five strikeouts over 8 2/3 innings in a 3-1 victory. The 31-year-old Venezuelan was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox last October and has gone 4-1 with a 1.47 ERA over his last seven starts. “He’s performing at a really high level,” Counsell told reporters. “I don’t think anybody accurately forecasted this. But he was claimed for a reason.”

Jackson is looking to bounce back from a rough outing on Friday, when he allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks over five innings in a 6-0 loss to Cincinnati. The 32-year-old signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on June 20 and has pitched at least five innings in each of his first three starts with the club. Martin Maldonado is 4-for-10 with five RBIs against Jackson, who is 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA in 17 career games (14 starts) against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego has won each of its last 129 games when leading after eight innings.

2. Milwaukee is 2-10-4 in series play on the road this season.

3. The Padres designated INF/OF Hector Olivera for assignment.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Padres 4