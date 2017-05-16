Preview: Brewers at Padres

Hunter Renfroe is one of the building blocks of the San Diego rebuilding project and the Padres’ rookie outfielder experienced the top moment of his career in the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Renfroe launched a game-winning two-run blast in the bottom of the 10th inning and will look to follow up the performance when the Padres host Milwaukee again Tuesday.

Renfroe had a career-best four RBIs in Monday’s 6-5 victory - San Diego’s third in the past 12 games - and has two homers and seven RBIs over the past two games as he attempts to find his comfort zone. The two-hit outing in the opener was his first multi-hit game since April 21 and his average has risen 13 points over the last two games to .217. Milwaukee appeared to be en route to its seventh victory in eight games when recently recalled infielder Eric Sogard homered in the top of the 10th prior to the collapse in the bottom of the inning. Brewers right fielder Domingo Santana had three hits and three RBIs in the opener of the four-game set and is 9-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-2, 3.99 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (2-4, 4.34)

Nelson hasn’t won since April 13 but put together a strong outing in his last turn. The 27-year-old wasn’t part of the decision against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday while matching his season high of eight strikeouts and allowing one unearned run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Nelson is 1-3 with a 3.80 ERA in four career starts against the Padres and has struggled with an 8.00 ERA while losing both career outings at Petco Park.

Richard is winless in each of his last four starts and also is coming off a solid performance. The 33-year-old gave up one run and five hits in seven innings against Texas on Thursday before the bullpen lost the lead and the game in the ninth inning. Richard is 3-3 with a 5.04 ERA in 14 career appearances (eight starts) against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 1B Eric Thames (leg soreness) is expected back Tuesday after missing the opener and the status of 3B Travis Shaw (finger) will be decided prior to Tuesday’s game after he sat out Monday.

2. San Diego 3B Ryan Schimpf struck out four times in five hitless at-bats in the opener and is 2-for-24 with 12 strikeouts over his past six games.

3. Milwaukee utility man Hernan Perez is 8-for-18 over the last four contests after producing his third game of two or more hits during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Padres 4