Preview: Brewers at Padres

The streaking Milwaukee Brewers have ascended into first place in the National League Central and look to stay there when they conclude their four-game series against the host San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon. The Brewers have won eight of their last 10 games, and Wednesday's 3-1 victory gave them a one-half game division lead over St. Louis.

The Brewers have scored six or more runs in seven of their last 10 games and are thriving despite Ryan Braun (calf) being on the disabled list and 13-homer man Eric Thames (strep throat) missing the first three games of the series. "He's just got to get his strength back," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell told reporters. "He's feeling better - just still a little sick, fatigued. He feels like he lost some strength from being sick for four days." San Diego has lost 11 of its last 14 contests, scoring three or fewer runs in 10 of the defeats. Wil Myers, who has homered in four of his last eight games, went 2-for-4 for the Padres on Wednesday for his first multi-hit performance since May 4.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (4-2, 5.80 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 3.24)

Davies has won four consecutive decisions despite pitching fewer than six innings in all eight of his starts. The 24-year-old has a porous 1.74 WHIP and opposing batters are hitting a scorching .317 against him. Davies is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three career turns against the Padres and has shut down Myers (1-for-6) while struggling with the recently acquired Matt Szczur (3-for-5).

Cosart is being called upon to make the start after Trevor Cahill (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and manager Andy Green is calling on the 27-year-old to accept the challenge. "It's time for him to rise up and claim something that you really want as a major leaguer," Green told reporters. "You don't get an endless supply of opportunities. Sometimes things happen you can't control, whatsoever." Cosart is 0-1 with a 0.96 ERA in two career starts against the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres rookie CF Manuel Margot is 2-for-13 in the series after recording multi-hit performances in four of his previous seven games.

2. Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw (finger) went 2-for-4 on Wednesday after missing the first two games of the series.

3. San Diego recalled RHP Kevin Quackenbush from Triple-A El Paso to fill Cahill's roster spot.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Padres 6