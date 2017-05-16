Padres beat Brewers on Renfroe's homer in 10th

SAN DIEGO -- Rookie Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday night to give the San Diego Padres a 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

Erick Aybar opened the 10th with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Renfroe lined a full-count fastball from Brewers reliever Oliver Drake (2-1) into the left field seats.

Former Padres farmhand Eric Sogard homered with one out in the top of the 10th to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead.

San Diego left-hander Jose Torres (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing the Sogard homer. He threw two innings of one-run ball.

The Padres had the potential winning run at third with less than two outs in the sixth, seventh and ninth and failed to score.

San Diego starter Luis Perdomo attempted to beat the Brewers by himself. He allowed three runs on five hits with a career-high nine strikeouts over six innings and had a double and triple in his two-at-bats with an RBI and a run.

The pitcher capped a three-run Padres second with a triple that skipped past diving Milwaukee center fielder Keon Broxton.

Austin Hedges started the rally by drawing a one-out walk from Brewers starter Chase Anderson. Aybar followed with a single, and Renfroe put the Padres on top with a two-run double off the base of the wall in right center. Perdomo made it 3-0 with his double.

Perdomo didn't issue a walk in his six innings, but he hit Sogard leading off the fourth, triggering a two-run Milwaukee rally. Three straight singles by Hernan Perez, Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana cut the Padres' lead to one with the tying run at second and no one out. However, Perdomo struck out Nick Franklin and induced Jett Bandy to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Padres widened their lead to 4-2 in the fifth on a double by Perdomo and a run-scoring single by Cory Spangenberg. The Brewers countered in the top of the sixth on Aguilar's two-out, solo homer off Perdomo.

Anderson gave up four runs on six hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He fanned five.

The Brewers tied the score at 4-4 in the top of the eighth. Perez opened the inning with a short fly to right that fell just beyond the dive of second baseman Spangenberg and skipped past right fielder Renfroe as the two Padres converged. Santana scored Perez with a one-out single off Brad Hand for his third RBI.

NOTES: Padres OF Travis Jankowski will miss at least another six weeks after a CT scan taken Monday disclosed a fracture to the navicular bone in his right foot. Jankowski has been out since April 23 with what was originally diagnosed as a bone bruise. ... Brewers 1B/LF Eric Thames missed Monday's series opener due to a combination of stomach flu and sore legs. ... The Brewers recalled LHP Brent Suter from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday and designated RHP Jhan Marinez for assignment. ... RHP Luis Perdomo broke a Padres record for starting pitchers Monday night with his sixth straight no-decision start to open a season. The previous record was five by Bob Owchinko in 1977.