Davies, Brewers blank Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Milwaukee’s Zach Davies is providing hope for the future.

Davies threw seven shutout innings as the Brewers defeated the San Diego Padres 5-0 on Wednesday night.

The right-handed rookie allowed five hits and two walks, with six strikeouts.

Davies (3-2), a rookie making his sixth start for the Brewers, won for the second straight time. He blanked the Chicago Cubs for six innings in his previous outing on Sept. 23. He’s run his scoreless inning streak to 15.

“He had two just great starts,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It was Zach doing what he is good at. I think knowing what he can do to be successful at and he pitches his game. It is really a positive sign.”

Andrew Cashner (6-16) worked five innings, surrendering five runs on nine hits and two walks. He struck out seven.

“Cash pitched well, too,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said. “He kept the ball on the ground; he did his job.”

Third baseman Hernan Perez and catcher Martin Maldonado each had two RBIs for the Brewers.

The Brewers have won three in a row and five of their last seven.

And while they’ve lost 90 games, they are encouraged with Davies and their other young pitchers.

“For me, it was just being able to trust my stuff and knowing I could get hitters out,” Davies said. “For that was a big key.”

The Padres fell to a season-worst 12 games under .500 in being shut out for the 19th time, the most in the majors. They’ve lost three straight and four of their past five.

Milwaukee broke through with a five-run sixth inning, which chased Cashner and provided a comfortable lead for Davies.

“I don’t think I had any real bad pitch selections,” Cashner said. “It was four ground balls and I what I really wanted to do.”

Shortstop Jean Segura’s single brought in first baseman Adam Lind after he opened with a single. Next was Perez’s two-run single, which scored left fielder Khris Davis and right fielder Shane Peterson.

Nick Vincent relieved Cashner. Maldonado greeted Vincent with a two-run single before Davies struck out. Second baseman Scooter Gennett then hit into a double play.

The Padres had two aboard in the seventh but shortstop Clint Barmes grounded out to end the threat.

“The times we had opportunities we didn’t get the big hit,” Murphy said.

The Brewers had two runners on in the second and third innings and a runner on third in the fourth. But Cashner kept wiggling from jams, thanks to a double play and seven strike outs in the first five innings.

The Padres had two aboard when second baseman Jedd Gyorko and center fielder Mevlin Upton Jr. produced one-out singles. But shortstop Clint Barmes popped up to second and catcher Rocky Gale was retired on a comeback.

The top of the first inning was eventful for two reasons, although the Brewers failed to score.

Center fielder Logan Schafer hit a ball down the right-field line which was ruled a home run. But after a 1:54 delay to review the call, it was overturned.

Schafer then poked a liner down the left-field line with left fielder Justin Upton in hot pursuit. Upton reached the wall in foul grounds at the same time as the ball and his momentum caused him to strike his head on the wall.

Schafer collected a one-out triple while the dazed Upton struggled to throw the ball toward the infield. Upton exited the game and Schafer was stranded on third as Cashner struck out first baseman Adam Lind and left fielder Khris Davis.

“(Upton) was checked out and everything looks fine,” Murphy said. “Nothing major. A neck strain. I don’t know how sore he is going to be tomorrow.”

Milwaukee is all about tomorrows. And they look brighter with pitchers like Davies.

“Finishing on a good note is awesome,” he said.

NOTES: Padres RF Matt Kemp has a torn tendon in his right middle finger, and he won’t play again this year. He exited the Tuesday night game shortly after recording his 100th RBI on the year. ... San Diego INF Alex Dickerson (hip) has been shut down for the final week. ... Don Orsillo was hired as a Padres broadcaster for next season. He recently was dismissed by NESN after 15 years as the Boston Red Sox’s television play-by-play man. Orsillo replaces Dick Enberg, who is retiring. ... Brewers manager Craig Counsell said rookie RHP Jorge Lopez will start the team’s final game against the Cubs. ... Milwaukee INF/OF Elian Herrera (thigh) isn’t expected to play again this season. He has been out since Sept. 19, when he got hurt colliding with teammate Shane Peterson while pursuing a popup.