Kennedy pitches Padres past Brewers

SAN DIEGO -- In what was possibly his last start as a Padre, Ian Kennedy ended a personal, four-game losing streak Thursday.

The right-hander held the Milwaukee Brewers to one run over six innings as San Diego closed its home season at Petco Park with a 3-1 win.

“We have plenty of opportunity to talk,” said Kennedy, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. “I love it here in San Diego. I‘m not ready to say this is my last start here.”

Kennedy (9-15) allowed five hits and no walks while striking out 11. He got all the runs he needed on third baseman Yangervis Solarte’s two-run homer in the bottom of the third.

”Kennedy was great today,“ Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said. ”He was focused. He had great tempo, and he made really good pitches in tough situations.

“I thought this was one of his best outings of the season.”

Kennedy said, “My fastball was working well today. I didn’t use my curve. It was a fastball-change combo.”

Four San Diego pitchers combined to record 15 strikeouts while allowing seven hits and no walks. Craig Kimbrel picked up his 39th save as the Padres bullpen worked a seventh consecutive scoreless game covering 22 2/3 innings.

Kennedy, who picked up his first win since Aug. 22, cruised through five shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight, including the side in the fifth.

Milwaukee left-handed pinch hitter Shane Peterson opened the sixth with a 408-foot homer to center to end the shutout bid. The homer was the 31st allowed by Kennedy this season, tied for the third most allowed in the National League this season.

Second baseman Scooter Gennett followed with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. However, Kennedy struck out the side for a second straight inning to end the threat with a 3-1 lead.

Rookie right fielder Travis Jankowski made two consecutive plays behind Kennedy to save at least one run.

In the third, Jankowski threw out Michael Reed at the plate as the rookie right fielder tried to score on a two-out single by third baseman Hernan Perez. Opening the fourth, Milwaukee first baseman Jason Rogers hit a high foul fly to right that Jankowski caught as he tumbled over the low railing.

“Jankowski really came through on defense, and there were other good plays,” Kennedy said.

Offensively, the Padres started the game without their Nos. 3 and 4 hitters -- corner outfielders Justin Upton and Matt Kemp -- and lost left fielder Wil Myers when he exited after three innings with soreness in his surgically repaired left wrist.

“What I‘m feeling now is not what I felt before the surgery,” Myers said. “It’s not tight now. Before, there was pain.”

Milwaukee starter Taylor Jungmann (9-8) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts in three-plus innings.

The switch-hitting Solarte, who has been playing with a tight right hamstring, followed a leadoff walk by second baseman Cory Spangenberg in the third with a 407-foot foot shot into the right field seats. The homer was Solarte’s 14th of the season.

Another leadoff walk issued by Jungmann in the fourth resulted in a 3-0 Padres lead. Spangenberg drove home catcher Derek Norris with a two-out single off reliever Kyle Lohse.

”Command has been a struggle for me the last month or so,“ said Jungmann, who was 1-3 in September with a 7.85 ERA. ”Not necessarily the walks, but falling behind in the counts.

“If you fall behind in the counts, pretty good hitters are going to take advantage of it, and that has been the case the last month or so.”

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said, “It was definitely a struggle today for Taylor. He couldn’t get any easy outs. ... There wasn’t anything easy for him. I don’t think he finished the way he wanted to.”

The win snapped a three-game losing streak by the Padres. The Brewers won the season series 5-2.

NOTES: Padres LF Justin Upton escaped serious injury Wednesday night when he slid head-first into the padded wall down the left field foul line at Petco Park, although he likely will miss the final weekend of the season with a neck strain. “It was scary and Justin is sore,” assistant general manager Josh Stein said, “but everything checked out neurologically. He didn’t lose consciousness, and there are no signs of a concussion.” ... Michael Reed made his first major league start in right field for the Brewers on Thursday, and he went 1-for-3.