Five-run inning carries Padres past Brewers

SAN DIEGO -- Travis Jankowski never got the ball out of the infield Monday night.

Even so, San Diego manager Andy Green credited the center fielder for being the key to the Padres' 7-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

Jankowski reached base all five times he came to the plate, finishing with three infield singles, two walks, two stolen bases and two runs.

His leadoff walk and steal in the fifth that triggered a five-run Padres inning that erased a 2-1 Brewers lead.

"Jankowski used his speed to cause problems tonight," Green said. "Getting on base five times in the leadoff spot is exactly what you are looking for. Offensively, he was the key to this game for us."

Jankowski had plenty of help as the Padres evened the season series against the Brewers at 2-2 in a matchup of fourth-place teams.

Yangervis Solarte returned after missing four games on family leave, and he hit a two-run single in the fifth that snapped a 2-2 tie. Ryan Schimpf, who earlier scored the Padres' first run after doubling in the second inning, tripled home Solarte to make it 5-3 before scoring his second run on a sacrifice fly.

"That was a good team win," Jankowski said after his first three-hit game. "But it felt good because I've been struggling recently (5-for-39 over the previous 11 games with 12 strikeouts)."

The Padres' five-run fifth came at the expense of Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson (6-10).

The right-hander gave up six runs on eight hits, four walks and a hit batter in four-plus innings. The five Padres he faced in the fifth all reached base and scored.

"Jimmy really wasn't locked in tonight," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He had trouble throwing strikes, and ultimately it hurt him. He just didn't have his best stuff, that's for sure."

Nelson is 0-3 with a 6.59 ERA in his past three starts.

"There aren't words that can describe how frustrated I am," he said. "I am feeling every negative emotion you can think of. I don't take losing too well. I hate it."

Thanks to a two-run homer by Hernan Perez, Nelson was protecting a 2-1 lead going into the fifth.

Jankowski drew an inning-opening walk and stole second, and he scored on a single by Alexi Amarista to tie the game. Wil Myers followed with a line-drive double off the wall in left-center, and Amarista limped into third clutching his left hamstring. Amarista left the game with a strain.

Solarte, drove home pinch runner Christian Bethancourt and Myers with a single to right-center to break the tie and give the Padres a 4-2 lead. Solarte raced home from first on Schimpf's triple into the right field corner, the hit also driving Nelson from the mound. Schimpf scored the fifth run in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Adam Rosales off reliever Blaine Boyer.

Both starting pitchers struggled with their control.

Right-hander Jarred Cosart's first start with the Padres last only 3 1/3 innings, during which he walked six Brewers and hit one. The leadoff hitter reached base in three of the four innings, but Cosart allowed only one hit and didn't yield a run thanks to two double plays.

With Brewers on first and second -- on a hit batter and a walk -- with one out in the fourth, Cosart came out after 77 pitches, 43 of which missed the strike zone.

"Jarred was a little jittery in the first inning, and that was the reason for his lack of command," Green said. "Then a blister surfaced. Due to the blister, the fourth was far enough. His fastball has live action, but it's difficult to pitch when you have a blister."

San Diego right-hander Carlos Villanueva gave up the home run to Perez, marking the ninth time in his past 10 outings that he was scored upon. He allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings yet earned the win to balance his record at 2-2.

Brewers first baseman Chris Carter hit his 25th leading off the eighth against Brad Hand.

NOTES: Milwaukee traded All-Star C Jonathan Lucroy and RHP Jeremy Jeffress to Texas for three minor league prospects, including former first-round draft picks OF Lewis Brinson and RHP Luis Ortiz. ... Brewers C Martin Maldonado will start at catcher the next two games, although the team called up C Manny Pina. ... Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the closer's role would be filled by committee. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun (right side tightness) was available to pinch-hit Monday and could return to the lineup Tuesday. ... San Diego RHP Colin Rea, who left his first start with Miami with an elbow injury after 3 1/3 innings, was returned to the Padres Monday in exchange for RHP Luis Castillo. Castillo was part of the four-play package the Padres received for starters Rea and RHP Andrew Cashner. Rea is on the 15-day disabled list. ... Padres SS Jose Rondon was optioned to Double-A San Antonio when 3B Yangervis Solarte returned from family leave.