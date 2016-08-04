Blash hits first homer in Padres' rout of Brewers

SAN DIEGO -- There are some milestones that a major league player never forgets.

For example, the first home run.

San Diego right fielder Jabari Blash hit his first homer Wednesday afternoon bear the end of the Padres' 12-3 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

Or the first steal, for a veteran pitcher, which is what Edwin Jackson achieved during a game that saw him retire the first 11 hitters and go unscored upon through seven innings.

"Everyone put together great at-bats today," Jackson of a game in which the Padres had 14 hits, including five doubles plus homers from Blash and Yangervis Solarte.

"At the end of the day, when you have a bat in your hand, you want to come out and try to join the parade and get a hit and get a chance to run the bases and join the action a little bit."

Jackson (2-2) joined the action. He drew a walk, stole a base and later drove in a run with a double as the Padres steadily built an 11-0 lead before Milwaukee scored three runs in the top of the eighth.

As a pitcher, Jackson held the Brewers to three runs over eight innings en route to his second win in four starts as a Padre. Perhaps the key stat of the day for Jackson was walks -- there were none after he issued 10 over the first 17 1/3 innings he worked for San Diego.

"If Edwin stays away from walking people, there's not been many times in his career where he's gotten consistently hit," Padres manager Andy Green said of Jackson, who struck out five. "He just kinda has a tendency to get himself in trouble with a walk or two.

"Today, he was in the zone from the first pitch and stayed there through the eighth inning. He was outstanding. We ran him out there in the eighth trying to see how far he could go with an opportunity to throw a complete-game shutout."

That didn't happen, but the Padres came away with a solid offensive performance as well as one of their top pitching outings of the season. In the team's 108th game, Jackson became only the second San Diego pitcher to complete eight innings. None has gone further.

Solarte was 3-for-5 with a double, his 11th homer, two RBIs and four runs.

Blash's homer was the minor league slugger's long-awaited first in the major in his 27th game.

Wil Myers and Christian Bethancourt each had two hits and a two-run single. Leadoff man Travis Jankowski was 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two steals and three runs.

San Diego wasted no time in jumping on Brewers right-hander Junior Guerra (7-3), scoring three runs in the first.

Jankowski opened the inning with a double to right-center, moved to third on an infield single by Myers and scored when Solarte barely beat the relay to first on a potential double-play roller to second. The Brewers appealed both Myers' slide into second and the call at first, but the original ruling was upheld after two minutes and 46 seconds.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell later said the long appeal delay adversely affected Guerra.

"We talk about how important it is for starting pitchers to get in a rhythm," said Counsell. "They scored three runs in that inning."

Guerra said, "After that (the delay), I had trouble finding the strike zone."

When play resumed, Guerra issued back-to-back walks to Alex Dickerson and Blash. Bethancourt followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.

The Padres scored a fourth run off Guerra in the bottom of the third on back-to-back doubles by Solarte and Dickerson.

Guerra came out after four innings, having yielded four runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

The Padres scored four runs in the sixth off right-handed Brewers reliever Jhan Marinez.

Jackson drew a leadoff walk and stole second ahead of an infield single by Jankowski, who quickly stole his second base of the game to put Padres at second and third. Both scored on Myers' two-run single.

Solarte then drove his 11th homer of the season 406 feet into the seats in right.

Blash led off the seventh with a 368-foot homer to right off right-handed Brewers reliever David Goforth.

"You get more comfortable the more you get at-bats," said Blash, who started his second stint with the Padres when Matt Kemp was traded to Atlanta.

"He was never comfortable the first time around," Green said of Blash. "He just wasn't getting enough reps to settle into anything."

Shortstop Jose Rondon then reached on a forceout and scored on Jackson's double into the right field corner. Ryan Schimpf made it 11-0 with a RBI double to left.

Jonathan Villar opened the Brewers' eighth with a double and scored on a single to center by Scooter Gennett to end Jackson's shutout bid.

Ryan Braun followed with a 406-foot homer to straightaway center. The home run was his second in as many games and 16th on the season.

NOTES: Padres 2B Ryan Schimpf was named the National League Rookie of the Month for July. Schimpf hit .269 with nine homers and 17 RBIs with a .705 slugging percentage and a 1.029 OPS. Schimpf led the major leagues in home runs in July and was third in slugging percentage. His nine homers are also the most ever by a Padres rookie in a calendar month. ... San Diego RHP Tyson Ross threw 10 balls from the mound to test the ankle he sprained while rehabbing from a shoulder strain. The Padres are hoping that Ross, who hasn't pitched since Opening Day, will return in September.