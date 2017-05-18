Bandy's single in ninth lifts Brewers over Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Jett Bandy's ninth-inning single Wednesday didn't just lead to a 3-1 Milwaukee win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

It moved the Brewers into first place in the National League Central.

"I don't like to use the term 'rebuilding team' anymore," manager Craig Counsel said after his Brewers improved to 23-18 to move five games above .500 for the first time since the final days of the 2014 season.

"The organization went through that process, but these guys here want to win. They are reaping the rewards of hard work. What excites me is how we win games different ways. ... We have different tools to win. Tonight it was the pitching staff."

Milwaukee's Travis Shaw, who was 2-for-4 with a first-inning RBI single after missing the previous two games with a sprained index finger, opened the ninth with a double flared down the left-field line against struggling Padres closer Brandon Maurer with the defense shifted to the right side.

Shaw moved to third when Domingo Santana lined a ball off the glove of shortstop Erick Aybar that was scored a hit.

"Erick expects himself to make that play," Padres manager Andy Green said.

Bandy then bounced a single through the left side, knocking in Shaw. After a fourth straight single by Keon Broxton loaded the bases, Santana scored the inning's second run when Orlando Arcia grounded out to third.

Jacob Barnes (1-0) threw one scoreless inning for his first career win, and Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his second save.

Maurer (0-3) has given up nine runs on 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings over his past four appearances.

Earlier, the game was a pitching duel between right-handed starters, Milwaukee's Matt Garza and San Diego's Jhoulys Chacin.

Each allowed one run. Garza worked six innings and gave up four hits and a walk while striking out three. Chacin tossed seven innings, allowing two hits and two walks with a season-high eight strikeouts.

"Both starters were really good, on point today," Counsell said. "Chacin's slider and off-speed pitches were really, really good. Matt was very solid."

Chacin continued his run of strong outings at Petco Park. Over his four home starts, he has allowed two runs on 12 hits and seven walks with 21 strikeouts in 27 innings. That is a 0.67 ERA and a .132 opponents' batting average.

"Chacin has given the chance to win a lot of games," Green said.

Chacin added, "My slider was great today, and I really like pitching here at home."

Shaw drove in the game's first run with a one-out single to center in the first.

Eric Sogard drew a walk to open the game and moved to second on a ground single up the middle by Hernan Perez. After Jesus Aguilar struck out, Shaw singled to center off Chacin.

Only two of the first 16 hitters Garza faced reached base. Manuel Margot opened the Padres' first with a single, and Hunter Renfroe walked in the second. Garza retired nine consecutive hitters until rookie Allen Cordoba tripled with two out in the fifth.

The Brewers were still clinging to their 1-0 lead with two outs in the sixth when Wil Myers beat out an infield single to short. Yangervis Solarte followed with a short fly to center that landed just in front of the glove of the sliding Broxton then bounced behind the center fielder, allowing Myers to score from first on a double.

Meanwhile, Chacin retired 19 straight Brewers between Shaw's run-scoring single in the first and a two-out walk to Bandy in the seventh.

NOTES: The Padres placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in the posterior side of his right shoulder. To replace Cahill on the 25-man roster, San Diego recalled RHP Kevin Quackenbush from Triple-A El Paso for the fourth time since April 14. ... RHP Jarred Cosart will make Cahill's scheduled start Thursday afternoon in the series finale against the Brewers and RHP Zach Davies. ... Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said RHP Wily Peralta, who has a 6.08 ERA in eight starts, is moving to the bullpen. Peralta was scheduled to start Friday, but that opportunity will likely go to RHP Paulo Espino, who is with Triple-A Colorado Springs. ... OF/1B Eric Thames (strep throat) was feeling better Wednesday, but he likely won't return to the Brewers' lineup until Friday against the Cubs in Chicago.