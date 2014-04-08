Preview: Brewers at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies had to wait an extra day for their home opener because of rain, and now they have to hope the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers don’t dampen the second try. The Phillies open a 10-game homestand Tuesday against a Brewers team that is riding high after a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park over the weekend. Philadelphia needs to get its offense back on track after going 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position in an 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The Brewers already have tossed two shutouts, including Sunday’s 4-0 win over the Red Sox - they didn’t record their first shutout last year until June 15. “Hopefully, this is a sign that it’s going to be a great year on the mound,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke told reporters. “I think it is going to be.” The Phillies have lost their home opener each of the last two years and six of the past eight.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), NBC 10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (0-0, 1.29)

Lohse was solid in his season debut against Atlanta but made a pair of mistakes, giving up two homers that accounted for all three of the runs he allowed. He did have his best pitches working, though, as he struck out eight and allowed only five hits over seven innings. Lohse is 4-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 13 career starts against the Phillies and held them to one run over eight frames in the only meeting last season.

Kendrick followed up a solid spring with a terrific debut in Texas, but the Phillies couldn’t hold the lead for him. He allowed one run on five hits over seven innings against a powerful Rangers lineup, but Jonathan Papelbon yielded three runs in the ninth to blow the save. Kendrick is 1-4 with a 3.58 ERA in eight games (five starts) against the Brewers, giving up three runs over six frames to take the loss in last year’s only matchup.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez and Phillies 2B Chase Utley both have hit safely in all six games this season.

2. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard is 11-for-24 with three homers against Lohse.

3. Brewers RF Ryan Braun, who returned Sunday after missing one game with a thumb injury, is 7-for-16 with a double versus Kendrick.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Phillies 3