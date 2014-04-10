Preview: Brewers at Phillies

The Milwaukee Brewers hope to complete a perfect road trip when they play the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series. Milwaukee swept a three-game set at Boston before capturing the first two games in Philadelphia by a combined 19-8. The Phillies have lost three straight games while allowing a total of 27 runs in the process.

Phillies starter Cliff Lee hopes to push his record to 3-0 after experiencing one poor start and one terrific outing to begin his 2014 season. The Brewers counter with Marco Estrada, who seeks to build off a solid season debut. He will be in good shape to pick up a victory if Ryan Braun can continue his impressive series after driving in nine runs over the last two games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), The Comcast Network (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Marco Estrada (0-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cliff Lee (2-0, 6.00)

Estrada was not at his best during the exhibition season but was sharp in his regular-season debut, allowing two runs (one earned) over 5 2/3 innings against the defending champion Red Sox. Estrada closed last season on a strong note, going 1-0 with a 1.63 ERA in four September starts, although he did not face Philadelphia in 2013. Estrada’s two career starts against the Phillies came in 2012, when he allowed nine runs in nine total innings without registering a decision.

After allowing eight runs in the season opener, Lee bounced back to hold the Cubs without a run over seven innings last Saturday. “Cliff is Cliff,” Phillies outfielder Marlon Byrd said afterward. “When he goes out there, you expect seven to nine innings and no-hit ball or shutout ball.” The former Cy Young Award winner has had a relatively uneventful history against the Brewers, facing them seven times and going 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braun is 10-for-23 with three home runs lifetime against Lee.

2. Chase Utley, who has missed the last two games with the flu, is 3-for-5 - all doubles - against Estrada.

3. At 5-0 on the road, the Brewers are off to their best start away from home since opening 7-0 in 1987. The team did not win more than four straight road games at any point last season.

PREDICTION: Phillies 2, Brewers 1