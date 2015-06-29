Preview: Brewers at Phillies

The Milwaukee Brewers look to make it three series wins in a row when they begin a four-game set against the Phillies in Philadelphia on Monday. After taking two of three from the New York Mets, Milwaukee did the same against Minnesota thanks to Sunday’s 5-3 victory.

Ryan Braun snapped a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning with a two-run homer and Adam Lind added another two-run shot later in the frame as the Brewers concluded a 4-2 homestand. Philadelphia snapped a three-game slide by posting an 8-5 triumph over Washington in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Sunday. Cesar Hernandez went 4-for-4 and Maikel Franco collected three RBIs as the Phillies earned Pete Mackanin his first win after taking over on an interim basis for Ryne Sandberg, who resigned as manager on Friday. Philadelphia and Milwaukee own the two worst records in the major leagues, with the Phillies last at 27-50 and the Brewers just slightly better at 29-48.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (4-8, 4.34 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Sean O‘Sullivan (1-5, 5.34)

After being knocked around for 21 hits over his previous two starts, Nelson bounced back to defeat the offensively challenged Mets on Wednesday, allowing one run and two hits in eight innings. The 26-year-old has yielded totals of two runs and 11 hits over 29 frames in his four victories this season. Nelson, who never has faced Philadelphia, is 2-5 with a 4.74 ERA in eight road outings in 2015.

O‘Sullivan escaped with a no-decision against the Yankees in New York on Tuesday after surrendering six runs and 10 hits - four homers - in 4 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old is 0-3 in his last seven starts since defeating Arizona on May 17 for his first major-league victory since 2011 with Kansas City. O‘Sullivan lost his only career start against Milwaukee despite allowing just two earned runs in 6 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy is a career .462 hitter at Citizens Bank Park, going 18-for-39 with four doubles, one triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs.

2. Franco had gone three games without driving in a run following back-to-back five-RBI performances against the Yankees.

3. Lind enters with an eight-game hitting streak thanks to Sunday’s homer.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Phillies 1