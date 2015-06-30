Preview: Brewers at Phillies

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to move closer to a third straight series victory when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for the second contest of their four-game set. Milwaukee, which was coming off series win over the New York Mets and Minnesota, took the first step toward a third by rallying for a 7-4 triumph in Monday’s opener.

The Brewers battled their way back from an early 4-1 deficit with Aramis Ramirez delivering a pinch-hit, two-run double in the sixth inning to put them ahead as they totaled 16 hits en route to their second win in seven road games. Cesar Hernandez continued to wield a hot bat, going 2-for-4 with an RBI as Philadelphia fell to 1-3 on its seven-game homestand. The 25-year-old Venezuelan has recorded three straight multi-hit performances and six in his last 10 games, going 17-for-39 with seven RBIs in that span. The Phillies have lost four of five overall following a three-game winning streak during which they scored a total of 31 runs.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (2-1, 2.74 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (5-6, 3.26)

Jungmann, who was selected 12th overall in the 2011 draft, makes his fifth start in the major leagues. The 25-year-old Texan was forced to settle for a no-decision against the New York Mets on Thursday after scattering four hits over five scoreless innings. Jungmann, who has won both of his road starts, has allowed more than two runs only once in his first four outings.

After missing a start due to a hamstring injury, Hamels was tagged for five runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings in a loss to the Yankees in New York on Wednesday. It was a far cry from his previous outing June 14, when the 31-year-old did not factor in the decision despite scattering four hits over seven scoreless frames at Pittsburgh while recording a season-high 12 strikeouts. Hamels has had considerable success against Milwaukee, going 7-3 with one complete game and a 3.71 ERA in 12 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy continued his dominance at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, going 4-for-5 and driving in two runs to raise his career numbers in the stadium to 22-for-44 with four homers and 12 RBIs.

2. Philadelphia has allowed its opponent to reach double digits in hits 16 times this month.

3. Milwaukee 1B Adam Lind enters Tuesday with a nine-game hitting streak after delivering an RBI double in the first inning of the series opener among his two RBIs.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Brewers 3