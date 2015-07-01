Preview: Brewers at Phillies

The Milwaukee Brewers certainly have made themselves at home at Citizens Bank Park, much to the chagrin of the floundering Philadelphia Phillies. Winners of three in a row overall, the Brewers vie for their sixth consecutive victory and eighth in nine outings in Philadelphia when the clubs play the third contest of their four-game series on Wednesday.

After driving in a pair of runs in a series-opening 7-4 victory, Adam Lind worked a pinch-hit walk on four pitches with two outs in the eighth inning as Milwaukee rallied for a 4-3 triumph on Tuesday. Lind is 13-for-31 with eight RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak and has taken Wednesday starter Aaron Harang deep twice in three career at-bats. While the Brewers have won six of their last eight overall, the majors-worst Phillies fell for the fifth time in six contests just hours after announcing that interim skipper Pete Mackanin would have the opportunity to manage the club for the remainder of 2015. “It’s a good feeling. I‘m happy that I know what my fate is until the end of the season,” Mackanin said.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (4-9, 6.28 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Harang (4-10, 3.56)

Lohse posted his first win since May 15 after allowing four runs on six hits in as many innings of a 10-4 triumph over Minnesota on Friday. The 36-year-old was taken deep twice against the Twins and has allowed nine homers in his last seven contests. Lohse fell to 5-5 in his career versus Philadelphia after permitting four runs on seven hits in eight innings of a 4-1 loss on July 9.

Harang dropped his seventh straight start on Friday after getting ripped for five runs on nine hits in six innings of a 5-2 setback to Washington. The 37-year-old has allowed 26 runs in his last five outings to see his season ERA rise by 1 1/2 runs. Harang has surrendered nine homers in his last six contests after yielding just two in his first 10 games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun is 7-for-10 in the series and 82-for-201 (.408) in his career versus Philadelphia.

2. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez has stolen six bases in his last four games.

3. Brewers SS Jean Segura is 0-for-14 in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Phillies 4