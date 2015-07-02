Preview: Brewers at Phillies

With a season-high third straight series win already secured, the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to complete a sweep when they visit the major league-worst Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday for the finale of their four-game set. After taking two of three at home from both the New York Mets and Minnesota, the Brewers traveled to the City of Brotherly Love for a battle between the teams with the two worst records in baseball.

Milwaukee brought red-hot bats into the showdown as it collected 43 hits over the first three games, reaching double digits in each contest. Aramis Ramirez is leading the charge, going 5-for-9 with seven RBIs - including a two-run double in Wednesday’s 9-5 triumph. Rookie Maikel Franco was the hitting star for Philadelphia, collecting three doubles and two RBIs to raise his batting average to .305. The Phillies have lost six of seven contests since erupting for a total of 31 runs during a three-game winning streak.

TV: 6:35 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-10, 5.52 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Chad Billingsley (0-2, 6.75)

Garza lost his third consecutive start Saturday, when he yielded four runs on five hits and three walks in six innings against Minnesota. The 31-year-old has surrendered 17 earned runs during his skid after giving up a total of two in his previous three outings. Garza has made seven career starts versus Philadelphia, going 2-2 with a 1.86 ERA.

Billingsley returns to make his fourth start of the season and first since May 15 against Arizona, as he has been sidelined with a strained right shoulder. The 30-year-old produced his best effort of the year versus the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs and seven hits over six innings but did not factor in the decision. Billingsley is 2-2 with a 4.53 ERA in nine career games (seven starts) against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 1B Adam Lind is riding a five-game RBI streak during which he has driven in a pair of runs three times.

2. By surrendering 17 hits Wednesday, Philadelphia picked up right where it left off in June, when it allowed its opponents to reach double digits in 17 of its 27 games.

3. Milwaukee OF Ryan Braun is 8-for-15 over the first three games of the series and has recorded at least one hit in nine of his last 10 contests, driving in nine runs in that stretch.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Phillies 3