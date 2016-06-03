Preview: Brewers at Phillies

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the midst of one of their best sustained stretches of the season as they continue a four-game road trip against the sliding Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. Milwaukee eased to a 4-1 victory over punchless Philadelphia in the series opener to improve to 7-3 over its last 10 games.

Ex-Phillies prospect Jonathan Villar capped his fifth multiple-hit game in the last nine with a two-run blast Thursday while Chris Carter ended a 10-game drought with his 14th homer. Philadelphia’s offense continues to hit a new low on an almost nightly basis, producing a scant total of 12 runs during its seven-game losing streak. Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco homered among two hits to improve to 9-for-17 with four homers and 10 RBIs in four games versus the Brewers this season. A pair of five-game winners, Milwaukee’s Jimmy Nelson and Philadelphia’s Vince Velásquez, will be on the mound Friday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), WCAU (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (5-3, 2.88 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Vince Velásquez (5-2, 3.63)

Nelson put an end to a four-start winless drought with a solid effort versus Cincinnati on Sunday, giving up two runs on six hits over 7 1/3 innings. It marked the fourth consecutive strong start for Nelson, who has yielded a total of five runs over 28 2/3 innings in that span. Nelson surrendered five home runs over his first three starts this season, but has curtailed that number by giving up only three over his last seven turns.

Velásquez failed to register a quality start for the fifth consecutive outing after he was lit up for seven runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. Velásquez has been victimized by the long ball in his last two starts, surrendering five homers after allowing three in his previous eight turns. Velásquez, who will turn 24 on Tuesday, has been outstanding in four starts at home, posting a 3-1 record and minuscule 0.74 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Franco is 13-for-36 in eight career games versus Philadelphia.

2. Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy is 11-for-21 with 11 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

3. The Phillies activated Cody Asche from the 15-day disabled list and designated fellow OF David Lough for assignment.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Phillies 2