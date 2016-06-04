Preview: Brewers at Phillies

Less than 24 hours after ending their seven-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Phillies vie for consecutive victories for the first time in more than two weeks when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon in the third contest of their four-game series. Philadelphia, which hasn't posted back-to-back triumphs since May 17 and 18 versus Miami, landed in the win column for the first time since May 25 by topping Milwaukee 6-3 on Friday.

Cameron Rupp recorded a double and a solo homer for his second two-hit performance in three games and fifth multi-hit effort in his last 10 contests. The setback was just the fourth in the last 11 games for Milwaukee, which had won four straight on the road overall and eight in a row at Philadelphia. Jonathan Villar has doubled his home run total for the season in the series, belting a two-run shot in the Brewers' victory in the opener before launching a solo blast on Friday. Jonathan Lucroy is riding a seven-game hitting streak during which he is 12-for-24 with five two-hit performances.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Junior Guerra (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (4-3, 3.68)

Guerra is coming off his first major-league loss, a setback against St. Louis on Monday in which he yielded four runs - three earned - and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old Venezuelan has worked at least six frames in five of his six starts and recorded six or more strikeouts in four of his last five outings. Guerra, who never has faced Philadelphia, has served up only two home runs in 36 1/3 innings this season after giving up one in four frames of relief with the Chicago White Sox last year.

Hellickson settled for a no-decision against Washington on Monday despite allowing just one run and three hits while striking out eight in seven innings. The 29-year-old native of Iowa has surrendered three runs or fewer in each of his last five outings, working seven frames on three occasions, but is just 2-1 in that span. Hellickson is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in three career starts versus Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies RHP Jeanmar Gomez leads the majors with 18 saves after entering the season with one in 139 career relief appearances.

2. Milwaukee RF Domingo Santana went 1-for-4 and scored a run Friday in his return from the disabled list, where he resided with a sore right shoulder, while OF Keon Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

3. Philadelphia scored fewer than four runs in every game during its skid before erupting for two three-run innings on Friday.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Brewers 2