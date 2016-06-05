Preview: Brewers at Phillies

A surprisingly promising start for the Philadelphia Phillies has turned around in the last few weeks with the offense taking a tumble and the team dropping below .500. The Phillies will try to avoid a fifth consecutive losing series when they host the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of a four-game set on Sunday.
Philadelphia snapped a seven-game slide with a 6-3 triumph on Friday but had the bats go cold again while dropping a 6-3 decision on Saturday. The Phillies are averaging 1.9 runs in their last eight losses and managed three hits after the second inning on Saturday as they squandered an early 3-1 lead. Milwaukee right fielder Domingo Santana belted a tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning and Jonathan Villar stayed hot as the Brewers picked up their third win in four games. Villar led off the game with a home run and has homered in each of the first three games of the series while going 6-for-13 with six RBIs.
TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Philadelphia
PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (3-6, 6.51 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Nola (4-4, 2.88)
Peralta is struggling to work deep into games and failed to complete six innings in any of his last four starts. The 27-year-old Dominican went five frames against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday and was reached for three runs on nine hits and a pair of walks to suffer the loss. One of Peralta’s two six-inning stints on the season came at home against Philadelphia on April 24, when he allowed four runs – three earned – on seven hits in six frames to pick up a win.
Nola has gone at least six innings in all but one of his 11 starts and surrendered three or fewer earned runs in eight straight. The LSU product was a tough-luck loser on Tuesday, when he was reached for two runs on a pair of solo home runs in six innings while striking out six in a game the Phillies went on to lose 5-1. Nola was sharp at Milwaukee on April 22, yielding one run on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven in as many innings to pick up the win.
1. Villar scored at least one run in five straight games and 12 in the last 10 contests.
2. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis is 0-for-14 over his last four games.
3. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy is 15-for-29 with 11 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.
PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Brewers 2