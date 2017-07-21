Preview: Brewers at Phillies

The reeling Milwaukee Brewers continue their 10-game road trip with three against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Friday as their lead in the National League Central has dwindled to one game over the Chicago Cubs. The Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of Milwaukee with a 4-2 victory Thursday to move within three of the Brewers, who matched a season high with their fifth straight loss and have scored only 11 runs during the slide.

Milwaukee's losing streak began with a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday after the Brewers won the first two games of the series coming out of the All-Star break. The Phillies (major league-worst 32-61) have won three of their last four games - their most successful run since winning four straight from June 3-6 - with rookie right fielder Nick Williams (.316 in 57 career at-bats) leading the way. Williams became the first Philadelphia rookie since 1913 to record multiple hits and RBIs in four straight games after registering a pair of triples and driving in two in Wednesday's 10-3 victory in Miami. Milwaukee's Matt Garza is 1-0 with a 1.65 ERA in his last three starts and opposes Aaron Nola, who is 3-1 with a 1.78 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in his last five outings, in a matchup of right-handers who earned no-decisions last weekend.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), NBC 10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-4, 3.84 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Nola (6-6, 3.54)

Garza allowed one run, three hits and three walks while striking out one in five innings of Milwaukee's 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday and is 2-2 with a 2.28 ERA in nine career starts versus the Phillies. The 33-year-old Californian defeated Baltimore 4-0 on July 5 in his previous turn, yielding five hits in 6 1/3 innings in his sixth quality start and only scoreless one in 14 outings this season. Odubel Herrera is 4-for-7 with three RBIs and three doubles versus Garza, who is happy Philadelphia's Howie Kendrick (9-for-17, one home run) is on the disabled list with a hamstring injury and rehabbing in the minors.

Nola permitted two runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings of the Phillies' 3-2 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday and is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three starts versus the Brewers. The 24-year-old Louisiana native is 4-3 with a 2.65 ERA in his last eight starts, lowering his ERA by 1.52 during that span. “I’m trying to command the ball and not throw every pitch hard,” Nola told reporters. “The beginning of the year, I was trying to throw hard more than I am now. So that’s why I was a little more spotty.”

Walk-Offs

1. Milwaukee's Travis Shaw has gone 64 consecutive games at third base without an error. The club record is 88 set by Don Money in 1973-74.

2. Philadelphia 3B Maikel Franco is 11-for-25 with a home run and seven RBIs in his last four games, raising his average 16 points to .233 after going 2-for-4 with three RBIs on Wednesday.

3. Brewers C Manny Pina (.299) went 2-for-4 on Thursday for his second straight two-hit game and fourth in the last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Phillies 2