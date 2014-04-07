Brewers at Phillies, ppd.: Philadelphia’s home opener will have to wait another day, as the opener of a three-game series with Milwaukee has been moved to 4:05 p.m. Tuesday because of a forecast for heavy rain.

The weather is expected to clear up by Tuesday, when the teams had an off day built into the three-game set. “It makes sense to me, with the clean weather after that,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg told reporters. “I think it’s smart, very smart. I‘m totally on board with it.”

Both teams will stick to their scheduled starters with Philadelphia’s Kyle Kendrick opposing fellow right-hander Kyle Lohse. The Brewers wrapped up a three-game sweep of Boston on Sunday while the Phillies dropped the finale of a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs.