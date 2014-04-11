Brewers complete their first-ever sweep in Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Marco Estrada said he doesn’t concern himself with the opposing pitcher, even if it happens to be Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cliff Lee, a perennial All-Star.

“I actually don’t look at who I‘m pitching against until I go out there,” he said. “That doesn’t bother me at all. It doesn’t affect anything. It doesn’t change anything.”

Estrada pitched six effective innings to earn his first victory of the season, and left fielder Khris Davis drove in two runs as the Brewers beat Lee and the Phillies 6-2, completing Milwaukee’s first-ever series sweep in Philadelphia.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez had three hits for Milwaukee (7-2), which won the first two games of the three-game set 10-4 and 9-4. Right fielder Ryan Braun had two hits and drove in a run.

The Brewers, off to their best start since they opened the 1998 season 7-2, won their sixth straight, all on the road.

“We’re hitting,” Estrada said. “We’re pitching. It’s the way we want to keep doing it. Obviously it’s a little tougher on the road to do it, but we did it. That just shows you the kind of team we are. We’re a pretty good team.”

Right fielder Marlon Byrd homered and drove in both runs for the Phillies (3-6), losers of four straight.

“The good news is, they are leaving town,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said of the Brewers. “Now we have to concentrate on gaining some momentum, starting tomorrow.”

Estrada (1-0) allowed five hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two. Tyler Thornburg, Will Smith and Francisco Rodriguez each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

“Marco was really throwing the ball great,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said. “His fastball location is outstanding, his changeup’s outstanding, and he threw some good breaking balls today. I was happy to see him mix in more breaking balls.”

Lee (2-1) was seeking his first 3-0 start since 2008. He went six innings and allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out eight. He didn’t walk a batter.

Byrd gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead when he hit a one-out homer off Estrada in the second, his second homer of the year. The Brewers countered with two in the fourth. Third baseman Aramis Ramirez and Davis drove in runs with a double and single, respectively.

The Brewers extended their lead to 3-1 on back-to-back doubles by catcher Jonathan Lucroy and Davis in the sixth, but Byrd drove in a run with an infield single in the bottom of that inning.

Milwaukee then broke the game open by scoring three times off the Philadelphia bullpen in the seventh. Second baseman Rickie Weeks opened the inning by singling off reliever Jeff Manship, and Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz threw wildly to second base after a sacrifice bunt by pinch hitter Logan Schafer, putting two on with none out.

Gomez singled home a run, and after left-hander Jake Diekman replaced Manship, shortstop Jean Segura hit another run-scoring single. Braun followed with a sacrifice fly, making it 6-2.

Philadelphia second baseman Chase Utley, who missed the two previous games with the flu, returned to the lineup and went 2-for-4. Phillies third baseman Cody Asche, who did not start Wednesday because of a slight hamstring strain, also returned to the lineup. He was hitless in four at-bats, striking out three times.

NOTES: Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez went 8-for-16 in the series, while Brewers RF Ryan Braun was 6-for-12 with three homers and 10 RBIs. ... The Brewers own a 1.95 ERA, best in the majors. Their relievers also rank No. 1 with a 0.98 ERA. ... Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said INF Freddy Galvis, out with a leg infection, could be back fairly soon. ... Sandberg also said RHP Mike Adams possibly could return next week. Adams threw Tuesday and Wednesday, the first time he threw on back-to-back days since his shoulder surgery last July. ... Philadelphia GM Ruben Amaro told reporters that RHP Ethan Martin, now ticketed solely for bullpen duty, will throw his first bullpen session Friday as he recovers from a shoulder strain. ... Amaro said that OF/1B Darin Ruf (oblique strain) would resume baseball activities next week. ... Phillies LHP Cole Hamels (biceps strain) will make rehab starts Saturday and April 17, and he could return April 22. ... Milwaukee, which ended a six-game road trip Thursday, begins a homestand of the same length Friday. ... The Phillies announced that RHP Jonathan Pettibone would start Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins.