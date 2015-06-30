Ramirez’s pinch-hit pushes Brewers past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- As Jimmy Nelson got into a groove, Milwaukee Brewers rookie manager Craig Counsell faced a difficult decision.

As his team trailed 4-3 with runners on the corners and no outs in the top of the sixth inning Monday, Counsell went with his gut. He sent pinch hitter Aramis Ramirez to the plate instead of Nelson, his starting pitcher.

Counsell’s gut didn’t fail him.

Ramirez lined a two-run double to give the Brewers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

“I thought we had an opportunity to put up a big inning in the sixth there,” Counsell said, “so I took a shot with (Ramirez), and he delivered right away.”

A wise move by the man just 53 games into his managerial career.

“We just decided before the inning that if we got a shot against (Phillies starter Sean O‘Sullivan), we were going to take it this inning and try to put a big number on the board in the sixth,” Counsell said.

Ramirez’s big blow was one of a season-high-tying 16 hits by the Brewers, who erased a 4-1 deficit en route to their fifth win in seven games.

“Any time you do that, it does feel good,” Ramirez said. “That’s what you’re here for, to try to help the team win ballgames.”

Like Milwaukee, the Phillies (27-51) have had a tough time doing just that. The major leagues’ lowest-scoring offense put up four runs in the first two innings, but Philadelphia went silent to slip 24 games below .500, tying its season-worst mark.

The Brewers’ three-run sixth sent O‘Sullivan (1-6) to the exits before he could record an out in the frame. The right-hander allowed six runs on a season-high 12 hits over five-plus innings.

“I was ahead of guys,” O‘Sullivan said. “The problem was putting them away.”

And while Nelson (5-8) looked as if he was in for a rough night, Milwaukee’s right-hander settled in and blanked the Phillies over his final three innings. He wound up allowing four runs on six hits in five innings.

“When you give up four early runs like that, all you want to do is try to keep it there and give your team a chance to come back like they did,” Nelson said. “That’s definitely a win for the offense and bullpen. They both did a great job of picking up the team right there.”

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy led the Milwaukee surge, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, while right fielder Ryan Braun continued to torment the Phillies with a 3-for-5 performance and an RBI.

Braun has a .418 batting average, 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 23 career games at Citizens Bank Park.

The Brewers (30-48) took control in the decisive sixth inning. After Ramirez delivered his two-run double to flip a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 advantage, Lucroy singled him home to make it 6-4.

Milwaukee tacked on insurance in the eighth, making it six unanswered runs, while the bullpen did the rest.

Relievers Neal Cotts and Michael Blazek handled the sixth, Jeremy Jeffress tossed a scoreless seventh, Will Smith a perfect eighth and Francisco Rodriguez closed the door to earn his 16th save in as many opportunities and lower his ERA to 1.55.

“The bullpen’s been good all year,” Ramirez said. “That’s one of the strengths of this team. That’s not one of the reasons we are where we are. They’ve been pitching good all year long.”

Philadelphia stalled and never got it going again.

Second baseman Cesar Hernandez and left fielder Cody Asche collected two hits apiece to lead the Phillies’ offense. Center fielder Ben Revere opened the bottom of the first with a double and quickly scored when Hernandez put down a bunt single and Lucroy’s throw to first base squirted away for an error.

Hernandez then scored thanks to some blunders by the Brewers. After stealing second base, Hernandez advanced to third on a wild pitch and crossed home plate on a balk, giving Philadelphia a 2-1 advantage.

Revere and Hernandez were at it again in the bottom of the second inning. Revere plated a run with an RBI groundout, while Hernandez delivered an RBI single to score O‘Sullivan, who doubled, as the Phillies took a 4-1 lead.

“Cesar continues to look good,” Philadelphia interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s making a strong showing for what he’s capable of doing.”

However, that was it from the Philadelphia offense, which wasn’t enough for O‘Sullivan.

“I‘m pretty disappointed with the results,” he said. “Tonight’s on me.”

NOTES: Phillies RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list to start Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. ... Brewers RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session. “It went well,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Big day for him, for sure.” Peralta will throw again Thursday before Milwaukee formalizes its plan for him. ... Pete Mackanin will remain the Phillies’ interim manager for at least the four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, team president Pat Gillick said Monday. Ryne Sandberg unexpectedly resigned as manager Friday. ... Brewers OF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday at low Class A Wisconsin. “We’re probably looking at five days,” Counsell said of Davis’ return to the Brewers.