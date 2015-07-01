Brewers rally to beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Sitting in his office just a few minutes after the clock turned from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell still was not sure how his team managed to pull their latest one out against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It’s a win you feel like you snatched from them a little bit,” Counsell said. “It’s one of those games...you feel good about winning, for sure.”

Poor relief pitching by the Phillies doomed another solid start by Cole Hamels, as the Brewers came from behind on a rainy night to take the second game of a four-game series 4-3.

The Brewers (31-48), who scored two runs in the first inning, watched the Phillies rally to go up 3-2 on a solo home run by catcher Carlos Ruiz in the sixth. But Milwaukee took advantage of a disastrous eighth inning by Phillies reliever Ken Giles.

Giles entered the game with a 1.62 ERA but certainly didn’t have his best stuff in this appearance. After giving up back-to-back-to-back singles, the last of which -- by Brewers third baseman Aramis Ramirez -- tied things up at 3-3, Giles walked left fielder Gerardo Parra and first baseman Jason Rogers with the bases loaded, giving the visitors the lead.

“It was kind of a crazy inning with a lot of possibilities,” Counsell said.

Luis Garcia was able to get Brewers’ second baseman Hernan Perez out swinging to end the threat, but the damage had been done.

It was the first time Giles gave up multiple runs since May 14, a span of 18 appearances for the 24-year-old reliever. He took the loss to fall to 3-2 with a 2.12 ERA, and was not available for comment after the game.

“I think he knows what he did, he made a couple of bad pitches,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “But Kenny’s done so well for us and he’s going to be a part of the future, so you’ve just got to keep positive, point him in the right direction.”

Milwaukee reliever Neil Cotts (1-0) got the win.

Giles’ implosion ruined a strong performance by Hamels (5-6), who pitched seven strong innings, giving up two runs (both earned) on five hits, striking out seven and walking one. But the team’s ace was left still looking for his first win since May 23, a stretch of six starts in which he is 0-3 with a 3.60 ERA.

Afterward, he said he wasn’t frustrated or upset at his younger teammate.

“You’re rooting for your guys, you’re rooting for your teammates, you’re rooting for them to be able to get the clean inning,” Hamels said. “Giles has been pitching amazing; every once in a while it kind of happens.”

Hamels probably had a bigger gripe with his team’s offense: Three times the Phillies (27-52) loaded the bases with one out and couldn’t take full advantage, managing just one run each in the second and third innings.

They would face that exact same scenario one more time in the eighth inning, but first baseman Darin Ruf grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Hamels struggled out of the gate, allowing a two-run single to Ramirez in the first inning, but he settled down. The Phillies’ ace held the Brewers to three hits over the next five innings and retired the final nine batters he faced.

He didn’t blame the nearly 80-minute rain delay before the game on his early struggles.

“I think I’ve had enough games, especially in some pretty big-time situations, postseason experiences, through that you just learn when it’s game time and you have to get in between the lines and it’s the first inning, it’s go time,” Hamels said. “The first inning I just didn’t make the right pitch.”

Brewers starter Taylor Jungmann departed after six innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits, but wound up with a no-decision after he was in line for a loss.

Brewers closer Francisco Rodriguez allowed the first two batters to reach in the ninth, but retired three straight to pick up his 17th save of the season.

Milwaukee right fielder Ryan Braun went 4-for-5 with two runs scored, including the game-tying run in the eighth inning. Ramirez went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

NOTES: The Phillies welcomed Jahlil Okafor into the clubhouse before the game. Okafor, the No. 3 overall pick in last week’s NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, threw out the first pitch. ...Phillies infielder Cody Asche, who wears No. 25, celebrated his 25th birthday. ...This was second game of a seven-game road trip for Milwaukee, which plays three games at Atlanta following two more against Philadelphia. ... The home team in this Phillies-Brewers matchup has lost the last nine games.. ...The start of the game was delayed 79 minutes due to rain.