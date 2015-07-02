Brewers collect 17 hits in win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- The Milwaukee Brewers have just one game remaining at Citizens Bank Park, but given their ambush of the Philadelphia Phillies, they may never want to leave.

The Brewers continued to rake on the road by collecting a season-high 17 hits to beat the Phillies 9-5 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee (32-48) has won the first three games of a four-game series in Philadelphia en route to a season-best four-game winning streak.

”It was a good offensive night, again,“ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”Guys did a good job.

“We’ve been good offensively the last three days, no question. It’s been a consistent attack. It’s been real consistency from a bunch of guys adding to it.”

From the get-go, Milwaukee battered Philadelphia starter Aaron Harang (4-11) and never let up, scoring eight runs on 14 hits off the right-hander as he exited before he could record an out in the Brewers’ two-run sixth.

”They swung at everything I threw up there,“ Harang said. ”One of those baffling games where you don’t really know what’s going on.

“They know I‘m going to be around the plate and sometimes that can be a definite downfall.”

And the Phillies (27-53) have been on that downfall, sinking to a season-worst 26 games below .500.

With his defeat, Harang became the first Phillies pitcher to lose eight consecutive starts since Jim Nash in 1972. After posting a 1.93 ERA in his first 10 starts, the 37-year-old is 0-7 with a 7.53 ERA in the last seven.

“Just didn’t have his command,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. “I know he’s much better than that. I’d like to see him get back on track and I have a good feeling he will.”

Just two nights after tying their season high in hits, the Brewers surpassed that mark and have now scored 20 runs in the last three games at hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.

“I think we have guys who have had success here in the past and that leads to confidence, so we’ve got some confident hitters right now,” Counsell said. “It’s a little bit of everything right now, it’s not just the park, this isn’t Coors Field by any means.”

Milwaukee’s top of the order set the tone as left fielder Gerardo Parra went 3-for-4 and reached base four times to score a pair of runs, while second baseman Scooter Gennett went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs. The Brewers’ big bats took care of the rest with first baseman Adam Lind, right fielder Ryan Braun and third baseman Aramis Ramirez all driving in two runs apiece.

“When a guy like Scooter gets going, it’s what makes your lineup deep and tough to get through those nine hitters,” Counsell said. “He was at the top of the lineup tonight and it’s just another guy who can do damage and add to the attack.”

Milwaukee right-hander Kyle Lohse (5-9) did enough with a healthy lead, throwing 6 1/3 innings of four-run ball. He minimized damage, as well, working around nine hits and two walks.

Oh, and he joined the hit parade, going 3-for-4.

”I scored twice and it’s always fun to help out and feel like a ballplayer,“ Lohse said, ”and I felt like I threw the ball pretty well.

“When we’re having a good night tonight like we were on offense, you’re just trying to keep control of the game.”

Four different Phillies knocked in a run, including third baseman Maikel Franco, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and center fielder Odubel Herrera, who went 2-for-4.

But the offense was too late after Milwaukee took leads of 6-0 and 9-2.

”I’ll tell you what, five runs and 10 hits wins a lot of games,“ Mackanin said. ”So that was encouraging.

“Winning is the most important thing but under our circumstances and in the situation we’re in, I‘m encouraged by some of the things I saw tonight.”

It didn’t take long for the Brewers to pounce on Harang.

With two outs and a runner aboard in the top of the first inning, Harang threw a 1-1 changeup down the middle to Lind, who crushed it for a two-run homer to put Milwaukee ahead 2-0.

Harang has allowed 10 home runs in his last seven starts after surrendering just two in his first 10.

The Brewers added to their lead with two runs in the top of the third. Ramirez lined a double to left field, scoring Lind and center fielder Carlos Gomez after they reached on back-to-back singles.

In the fourth, Braun pushed two more runs across with a check-swing double down the line that went off first baseman Ryan Howard’s glove and made it 6-0.

Braun entered the game hitting .438 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 24 career games at Citizens Bank Park.

“Multiple-run innings are big innings in games,” Counsell said. “You have two, three of those innings and you feel good about it.”

The Brewers had four of them and it was too much for the Phillies to overcome.

NOTES: Brewers SS Hernan Perez made his first start at shortstop for Milwaukee as SS Jean Segura received the day off. “I was trying to pick a day on the road trip for Jean to have a day off,” manager Craig Counsell said. “And it’s also an (opportunity) to see Hernan. He’s swinging the bat so well, you want to keep him in the lineup.” Perez, who has started at third base and second base for the Brewers, entered the game hitting .486 since June 15. ... Phillies OF Odubel Herrera started in center field, pushing OF Ben Revere to right field while OF Domonic Brown came off the bench. It was Herrera’s fifth start since June 13. ... Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy was rested in favor of C Martin Maldonado. Lucroy had started eight games over the last eight days. ... Phillies RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and start Thursday against the Brewers. Billingsley made three starts (0-2, 6.75 ERA) before returning to the DL, where he began the season.