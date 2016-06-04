Santana's homer lifts Brewers over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Manager Pete Mackanin of the Philadelphia Phillies thought his team was in for a good day after the second inning. But his offense went quietly and his bullpen faltered late.

Domingo Santana launched an eighth-inning, tie-breaking home run off Philadelphia's Hector Neris and the Milwaukee Brewers handed the Phillies their eighth loss in nine games on Saturday.

Santana turned on Neris' 3-and-1 offering, a 94-mph fastball, and drove it to left field to give the Brewers the lead in their eventual 6-3 win.

"He had a good count and he was sitting on a fastball," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Scooter Gennett sent the crowd at Citizens Bank Park to the exits one inning later, pounding a 3-and-2 fastball from Andrew Bailey up the middle for a two-run, two-out single.

"That was a big spot," Counsell said. "We finally got that two-out hit."

Said Gannett: "Being able to tack on a few more runs there was awesome."

Santana and shortstop Jonathan Villar, both former Phillies farmhands, came back to haunt their former club.

Villar started the scoring with a leadoff home run off Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson to put the Brewers ahead, 1-0, before an out was recorded.

The Phillies scored three times in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. First baseman Tommy Joseph led off the Phillies half with a towering home run to center field off Junior Guerra, his fourth since being called up for his Major League debut on May 13.

Two batters later, Tyler Goeddel launched a stand-up triple off the wall in left-center field.

That was followed by Cesar Hernandez's home run to nearly the same spot. The home run was Hernandez's first since May 30, 2015, some 501 at-bats ago.

"I was just looking for a sacrifice fly but the ball carried a lot," Hernandez said through an interpreter. "So it caught me by surprise, but it's a good surprise."

Said Mackanin: "That's when I thought we were going to be in for a good day because the ball was really carrying well. But it just ended there."

The Phillies had only three hits the rest of the way.

"The key to a winning team is you have to have consistent at-bats," Mackanin said. "Our guys need to learn how to do that a little bit more. There's too many giveaway at-bats, too many at-bats that just seem to be too quick. You need those good at-bats, quality at-bats."

Those three runs in the second would be all Guerra allowed. The right-hander pitched six innings, scattering six hits and two walks while striking out a pair.

"What's kind of been a common theme with Junior is he's gotten better as his starts have gone on," Counsell said. "He scuffled a little bit in that second inning, but he put up four zeroes after that. What I loved today is he made some big pitches."

Guerra's offense got him runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Villar singled home Santana in the fourth before Jonathan Lucroy -- who earlier extended his hitting streak to eight games -- tripled and scored on a Chris Carter sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Hellickson's day ended after five innings. After needed only 79 pitches to complete seven innings in his previous start, the right-hander labored through five innings throwing 108 pitches Saturday.

Hellickson scattered seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts in his five innings.

Like in his last start Monday, it was his bullpen and a struggling offense that let him and the Phillies down.

NOTES: Milwaukee SS Jonathan Villar, who hit a home run on Friday, reached base for the 12th straight game with his leadoff home run. Villar has reached safely in 49 of his 54 games this season. ... Despite the club's recent slide, Philadelphia's bullpen entered Saturday with the lowest ERA (2.93) in the National League since April 26. ... The Phillies will pick first in Thursday's MLB First-Year Player Draft for the second time in franchise history. ... Milwaukee sends RHP Wily Peralta (3-6, 6.51 ERA) to the mound in the series finale on Sunday to face Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (4-4, 2.88), who celebrated his 23rd birthday Saturday.