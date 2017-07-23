Santana's single helps Brewers stave off collapse vs. Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- It certainly wasn't how the Milwaukee Brewers drew up their plan to snap out of their six-game skid, but they'll take it.

Domingo Santana hit the tiebreaking single with one out in the top of the ninth inning as the Brewers blew a seven-run lead but snapped a six-game losing streak with a 9-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

"I told the guys the other day, it's not going to be easy," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "I wasn't referring to this game, but it wasn't easy. The guys, they picked each other up and that's what it came down to. Sometimes that's the way it has to work."

Ryan Braun returned after missing three games with a sore wrist and drove in four runs for Milwaukee by going 3-for-3 and finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He was removed from the game when the Brewers nearly collapsed.

"It's very nerve-racking," Braun said about watching the final innings from the bench. "It's a lot scarier watching a game like that than being able to be a part of it and knowing you have an opportunity to hopefully influence the outcome."

When Braun was in the game, he continued his career dominance at Citizens Bank Park. Braun broke open the scoring in the top of the third inning when he stepped to the plate with two on and two outs, smoking a double to right field and scoring Brent Suter and Eric Thames. He later scored on a wild pitch from Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson.

"As a competitor, this is certainly a fun place to play," Braun said. "I think this place and Wrigley are two of the more challenging places to play. Fans are always loud, they're into it. As a competitor, it's an atmosphere and an environment that you look forward to having an opportunity to compete when you do get a chance to play here. Fond memories of this place.

"The first time I got to play in the postseason in 2008 was here and I think just the intensity of playing here is something that I've always looked forward to and it's always been a lot of fun."

Jacob Barnes (3-1) gave up a three-run homer to Cameron Rupp in the eighth to forge an 8-8 deadlock, but Santana quickly helped the Brewers recover with a base hit to left field off Philadelphia closer Hector Neris (2-4).

"We got that momentum back in our favor coming from that 8-1 deficit and it's tough to take tonight," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.

Suter scattered five hits and allowed one run in six solid innings before the bullpen gave it all back.

Oliver Drake gave up an RBI double to pinch-hitter Cameron Perkins and a three-run homer to Cesar Hernandez.

Hellickson continued to struggle to get out of the third. Travis Shaw hit a double to the center field wall and Santana singled him home as Milwaukee scored four times with two outs.

"It just (stinks) when you score eight runs and you lose," Hellickson said. "And usually that falls on the starter and it did tonight. Just gotta find a way to get that third out with nobody on base, but the guys battled and that's what they've been doing all year. It was good to see."

Braun's two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning put the Brewers ahead 6-0.

The game started with a 26-minute rain delay thanks to some heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning. Both teams were unable to get much going in the first inning, but Philadelphia had a chance to take an early lead in the bottom of the second.

Odubel Herrera smashed a ground-rule double over the center field wall to move first baseman Tommy Joseph to third with one out. Rupp and Hellickson struck out to end the threat.

Herrera hit a solo homer over the right field fence to get the Phillies on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning.

NOTES: Brewers RHP Jacob Barnes had not allowed a run in his last 10 appearances before Saturday. ... Brewers OF Ryan Braun now has 11 home runs and 33 RBIs in 30 career games at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez has reached base safely in five straight games since being activated from the disabled list. ... Phillies LF Howie Kendrick went 1-for-5 in his first start after being activated from the disabled list Friday.