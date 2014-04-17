Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers have yet to lose on the road and will put that perfect record on the line when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates for the opener of a four-game series on Thursday. The Brewers salvaged the finale of a three-game series at home with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday and have won 10 of their last 12 overall behind an improved pitching staff. The Pirates, who slugged seven home runs against Cincinnati, will put that to the test.

Pittsburgh delivered three sets of back-to-back home runs in the opener of a three-game set at the Reds and took that game before the bats slowed down over the next two contests. Milwaukee had little trouble with those Pirates bats in a three-game series last weekend, earning a sweep while holding Pittsburgh to a total of five runs. The Brewers managed only one run in dropping two to the Cardinals this week but found a way to manufacture some offense in pulling out a 5-1 victory in Wednesday’s series finale.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (2-0, 0.96 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (0-0, 1.29)

Gallardo’s return to form at the top of the rotation is leading the Milwaukee staff, and he has allowed a total of two runs in his first three starts. The 28-year-old Mexico native suffered through his worst full season in 2013 but is showing improved command with only three walks in 2014. Gallardo went through his first two turns without allowing a run before Pittsburgh reached him for two on six hits over six innings on Saturday - a no-decision.

Volquez went up against Gallardo last Saturday and matched him through 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs - one earned - on four hits and a pair of walks without factoring in the decision. The veteran can also count improved command among his reasons for early success with a total of three walks in 14 innings. Volquez has had trouble in his career against Brewers outfielder Carlos Gomez, who is 6-for-17 with three home runs off him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates OF Jose Tabata left Wednesday’s game after slamming into the wall while making a catch.

2. Milwaukee RHP Tyler Thornburg has not allowed a run in any of his last seven appearances (8 2/3 innings) and has not surrendered a hit in the last five.

3. Pittsburgh 2B Neil Walker went 5-for-12 with three home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Brewers 3