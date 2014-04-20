Preview: Brewers at Pirates

A road start against the Pittsburgh Pirates seems to be the perfect scenario for Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Marco Estrada. Estrada will put some impressive statistics on the line Sunday afternoon when the teams square off in the finale of a four-game set. In addition to terrific career numbers against Pittsburgh, Estrada also has enjoyed plenty of road success of late.

The Brewers have won two of the first three games against the Pirates, including an 8-7 triumph on Saturday. Ryan Braun smacked two homers - a solo shot in the seventh and a go-ahead shot in the ninth. Pittsburgh’s hottest bat belongs to Starling Marte, who has five hits, four stolen bases and four runs in the series.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Marco Estrada (1-1, 3.06 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (2-1, 4.74)

Estrada is 5-0 with a 2.06 ERA in 11 career appearances - eight starts - against Pittsburgh and has held the Pirates to a .182 average over the years. He was outstanding on the road in 2013, going 5-2 with a 2.09 ERA in contrast to his home numbers (2-2, 6.62). The Brewers have won both of Estrada’s road starts this season, although his last appearance was a 6-1 home defeat to St. Louis in which he yielded three runs over six innings.

Cole has allowed more runs in each of his three starts this season, capped by a five-run effort over six innings of Tuesday’s loss to the Reds. The 23-year-old had won six straight regular-season starts dating to last year and had not absorbed a defeat since Milwaukee topped Pittsburgh 4-0 back on Aug. 29. The current Brewers players own a collective .333 lifetime average against Cole, who is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in three career starts against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Among the Pirates with poor career numbers against Estrada are Pedro Alvarez (3-for-18, eight strikeouts) and Travis Snider (1-for-10, six strikeouts).

2. Jean Segura and Carlos Gomez are each 4-for-9 lifetime against Cole.

3. Ike Davis singled, doubled, walked and scored twice in his first game with the Pirates on Saturday after being acquired from the Mets the day before.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Brewers 1