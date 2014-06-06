Preview: Brewers at Pirates

You can’t fault the Pittsburgh Pirates if they would rather not be staring at Milwaukee veteran Kyle Lohse on the mound in Friday’s opener of a three-game set against the visiting Brewers. Lohse has long dominated the Pirates, going 11-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 22 career appearances (21 starts), including a 6-1 mark and 3.67 ERA in 14 contests (13 starts) at PNC Park. Milwaukee defeated the Minnesota Twins on Thursday and has won six of its last nine games.

Pittsburgh is a distant seven games behind the National League Central-leading Brewers and can only blame its own play against Milwaukee in terms of the deficit. The Pirates are 2-8 against the Brewers this season and lost three of four when the teams met in Pittsburgh from April 17-20. The Pirates have won 10 of their last 15 games despite losing 3-2 to San Diego on Wednesday when the Padres had only one hit, a bunt in the first inning.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (7-1, 2.60 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Brandon Cumpton (0-2, 6.85)

Lohse has won seven straight decisions since losing to Atlanta in his season debut. He tossed a three-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs in his last turn and has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last 10 outings. Lohse has a solid 1.00 WHIP and has issued just 13 walks in 83 innings.

Cumpton took his lumps in his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers when he was rocked for 10 runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings. The troublesome outing came after he gave up one earned run and seven hits in six innings against the New York Mets in his previous turn. Cumpton has walked just nine batters in 53 career major-league innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates INF-OF Josh Harrison had three hits in Wednesday’s loss to San Diego and is 15-for-35 during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Brewers OF Ryan Braun is batting .350 with three homers against Pittsburgh this season.

3. Pittsburgh OF Jose Tabata is batting .424 in 33 career at-bats against Lohse and 2B Neil Walker is hitting .333 with eight RBIs in 30 career at-bats.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Pirates 2