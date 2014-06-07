Preview: Brewers at Pirates

Despite sitting two games below .500, the Pittsburgh Pirates are within striking distance of first place in the National League Central and can inch a step closer when they host the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Pittsburgh unleashed two months of frustration on the Brewers with a 15-5 drubbing in Friday’s series opener. The Pirates improved to 3-8 this season against Milwaukee with their highest run total since 2010 — also against the Brewers.

Milwaukee leads St. Louis by five games and Pittsburgh by six in the Central but is in the early stages of a grueling portion of the schedule that features 15 of 18 games away from home. Third baseman Aramis Ramirez, in his first game at third base since missing 22 contests with a hamstring injury, had a pair of hits and an RBI double in Friday’s loss. He is 4-for-11 with a homer and four RBIs since returning to the lineup and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (3-4, 4.42 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (3-4, 4.25)

Garza ended a four-start winless drought last time out with his best performance since his season debut, blanking Minnesota on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Garza also fanned eight in the victory, giving him 17 strikeouts over 13 innings in his last two starts. Garza was roughed up by the Pirates for six runs (five earned) on eight hits in five innings at Pittsburgh on April 19.

Although Volquez is not piling up tons of innings, he is in the midst of a three-start stretch in which he is 2-0 and has yielded a total of five runs and 12 hits over 16 innings. Volquez has already made a pair of starts this season versus Milwaukee, going 1-0 and permitting three earned runs in 13 1/3 innings. Those two outings boosted his career numbers against Milwaukee to 6-3 with a 4.57 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Volquez has had trouble against Brewers OFs Ryan Braun (12-for-34) and Carlos Gomez (.333, 3 HRs) as well as 2B Rickie Weeks (.368, 2 HRs)

2. Pirates OF Jose Tabata is 7-for-16 lifetime versus Garza.

3. Garza has made six career starts against the Pirates, posting a 1-2 record and 4.36 ERA.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Brewers 4