Preview: Brewers at Pirates

Yovani Gallardo has won only once in the past two months but still has reason to feel confident when he takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series against the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Gallardo owns an 11-4 record and 2.71 ERA against the Pirates, including a pair of no-decisions against them in April when he went six innings and allowed two innings in each. Milwaukee has won nine of 12 versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Pirates amassed 15 runs in Friday’s series opening-rout but followed it up with an ugly performance one day later, committing five errors and hitting into three double plays to fall seven games behind the Brewers in the National League Central. Pedro Alvarez was responsible for much of the offense Saturday with two hits and two RBIs, giving him four multi-hit contests and seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak. Jeff Locke will be called up from Triple-A to start Sunday.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (3-4, 4.08 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (0-0, 10.13)

Gallardo has steadily regressed following a promising first month of the season, capped by a dismal performance last time out when he was tagged for a season-worst six runs on eight hits in a home loss to Minnesota. Gallardo beat Baltimore in his previous start, giving up three runs in 6 2/3 innings. An inability to keep the ball in the park has contributed to his downfall - Gallardo has coughed up eight homers in his last five starts.

With Gerrit Cole dealing with shoulder fatigue and possibly headed for the 15-day disabled list, Pittsburgh promoted Locke and moved Charlie Morton, Sunday’s scheduled starter, back one day. Locke was named to the NL All-Star team last year after going 8-2 at the break, but fell apart in the second half and won only once in the last two months. He was tagged for six runs on eight hits by San Francisco in his only appearance May 11.

WALK-OFFS

1. Locke is 1-1 with a 5.66 ERA in four career starts versus Milwaukee.

2. Brewers CF Carlos Gomez is 4-for-8 with a homer and four RBIs against Locke.

3. Pirates RF Josh Harrison is riding a career high-tying 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Pirates 3