Preview: Brewers at Pirates

Milwaukee was dealt a big blow in the opener of the series and the Brewers badly need to rebound when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Brewers were five outs away from picking up a game on the Pirates for the National Leagues second wild card before Pittsburgh catcher Russell Martin hit a go-ahead three-run homer that dropped Milwaukee 4 1/2 games behind in the race. The Pirates have won 12 of their last 14 games while the Brewers have lost three straight.

Pittsburgh remains 2 1/2 games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central as both teams are playing well in September. Milwaukee was in good shape through seven innings in the opener as Yovani Gallardo struck out a season-high 11 without allowing a run. The Brewers turned to reliever Jonathan Broxton and he gave up two singles prior to Martins decisive homer that allowed the Pirates to move closer toward clinching a wild-card spot.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (8-8, 3.74 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (12-7, 3.27)

Garza defeated Cincinnati in his last turn when he gave up one run and four hits in six innings. He has allowed one or fewer runs in five of his last starts. Garza is 2-2 with a 4.38 ERA in seven career outings against Pittsburgh, but is just 1-0 with a 6.55 ERA in two 2014 starts.

Volquez has won eight of his last nine decisions while putting together a solid season. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 10 straight starts and 14 of his last 15. Volquez is 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA in four starts against Pittsburgh this season and his career mark is 7-4 with a 4.48 ERA in 16 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The game-winning homer allowed Martin to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

2. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun is 13-for-41 with one homer against Volquez, while SS Jean Segura is hitless in 15 at-bats.

3. Pittsburgh OF Jose Tabata is 8-for-18 against Garza, while 2B Neil Walker is 3-for-17 with seven strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Brewers 3