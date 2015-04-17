Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled out of the gate, but the only team they’ve had success against thus far is coming to town for the weekend. The Pirates welcome the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series starting Friday after taking two of three from the Brewers last weekend.

That’s the only series victory for the Pirates, who have been blanked three times this season, including consecutive losses to close out their three-game series with Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Brewers also have struggled to score runs - they were shut out 4-0 by St. Louis on Thursday and have scored two or fewer runs in six of their seven losses - and will be without one of their top offensive weapons with leadoff man Carlos Gomez hitting the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a right hamstring injury. “Our batting average with runners in scoring position is very bad right now. It’s terrible,” Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy told reporters. “We need to do better at that. We need to figure it out, do something.” The Pirates have won the season series from the Brewers once in the past eight years but are aiming for their fourth consecutive series victory over Milwaukee.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (1-0, 3.00)

Nelson baffled the Pirates on Saturday in Milwaukee, racking up a career-high nine strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. The 25-year-old allowed only two hits and two walks to snap a seven-game losing streak over nine appearances dating to Aug. 5. Nelson had never previously faced Pittsburgh, so it will be interesting to see which side is able to adjust in the rematch.

Locke pitched well against the Brewers on Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings to earn the win. The 27-year-old has made eight starts against Milwaukee, going 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA. Locke is making his first home start of the season after going 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 11 starts at PNC Park a year ago.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates are 3-0 when leading after six innings but 0-6 when tied or trailing through six frames.

2. Brewers RF Ryan Braun (230) needs one home run to pass Prince Fielder for second place on the club’s all-time list behind Hall of Famer Robin Yount (251).

3. Locke has dominated Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez (2-for-17) and LF Khris Davis (1-for-13, four strikeouts).

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Brewers 2