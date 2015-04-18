Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to be a perfect elixir for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have won three of four between the National League Central rivals entering Saturday’s middle contest of a three-game series. Host Pittsburgh snapped a 22-inning scoreless streak in Friday’s 6-3 victory over the Brewers and has scored at least six runs in each of its three victories over Milwaukee.

Starling Marte and Placido Polanco each showed signs of emerging from slumps in the series opener. Marte, who was 3-for-29 on the season and hitless in 11 at-bats over the previous three games, belted a two-run homer while Polanco collected three hits after going 1-for-12 in his past three contests. The Brewers have been outscored 54-26 during their 2-8 start and allowed at least four runs in each of their defeats. Khris Davis had three of Milwaukee’s eight hits Friday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (1-0, 3.00)

For those taking a glass half-full approach, Lohse pitched better in his second start versus the Pirates, allowing four runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. Of course, he didn’t set the bar high in his disastrous season debut, getting shelled for eight runs over 3 1/3 innings of a 10-2 drubbing by Colorado. Despite last weekend’s loss, Lohse owns an 11-4 record and 3.81 ERA against Pittsburgh.

Locke, who was initially listed to start Friday’s series opener, pitched well against the Brewers on April 10, allowing a pair of runs on seven hits over six innings to earn the win. The 27-year-old has made eight starts against Milwaukee, going 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA. Locke is making his first home start of the season after going 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 11 starts at PNC Park a year ago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen belted a three-run homer off Lohse on Sunday to boost his career numbers to .318 with 11 RBIs against him.

2. Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez, hitless in four at-bats Friday to drop his average to .154, is 2-for-17 lifetime versus Locke.

3. Pittsburgh activated C Chris Stewart off the 15-day disabled list Friday and optioned C Tony Sanchez to Triple-A Indianapolis.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Brewers 3