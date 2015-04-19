Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to continue their early-season mastery of the Milwaukee Brewers when they go for a sweep of their three-game home series on Sunday. The Pirates have won four of five against their National League Central Division rivals and have rolled up at least six runs in each of the victories.

Starling Marte was mired in an 0-for-11 slump entering the series but has come alive at the plate against the Brewers. Marte blasted a two-run homer among his two hits in Friday’s 6-3 victory before swatting a three-run shot and driving in a career-high five runs in Saturday’s 6-2 romp. Milwaukee juggled its lineup Saturday in an effort to jump-start its struggling offense, moving former National League MVP Ryan Braun into the leadoff slot. Braun and No. 2 hitter Jean Segura each had two hits but the Brewers were limited to two runs or fewer for the seventh time in 11 games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (1-1, 4.22 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (1-0, 3.27)

Garza struggled with his control last time out, picking up the victory despite walking five batters while allowing two runs (one earned) over 5 2/3 innings. He lasted only five innings in his season debut versus Colorado, giving up four runs on eight hits. Garza is 2-2 with a 3.92 ERA in eight career starts against Pittsburgh, but he has been tormented by Pedro Alvarez, who is 8-for-18 with a homer and six RBIs.

After a so-so effort in his season debut, in which he gave up three runs on five hits over five innings at Cincinnati, Cole flashed dominant stuff last time out in handing Detroit its first defeat of the season. The 2011 top overall draft pick struck out eight and yielded one run on three hits over six-plus innings. Cole, who is 1-2 in five outings versus Milwaukee, has won half his career starts at PNC Park (12-6, 3.49 ERA).

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh has outscored Milwaukee 28-15 this season.

2. Segura has hit safely in five straight and 10 of 11 games.

3. Pirates RF Gregory Polanco is 4-for-7 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI in the series.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Brewers 2