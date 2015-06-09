Preview: Brewers at Pirates

Left-hander Francisco Liriano has reversed his early-season struggles and looks to register his fourth straight quality start when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night in the second of a three-game series. The Brewers withstood a pair of rain delays to earn a 2-0 victory Monday, handing Pittsburgh only its fourth defeat in 17 games.

Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen was not in the lineup Monday after tweaking his left knee in Sunday’s 3-0 victory at Atlanta. McCutchen has 10 multiple-hit games since May 6 - the last time the Pirates were shut out prior to Monday’s setback. Milwaukee right fielder Ryan Braun is 6-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak and delivered an RBI single in the series opener to help snap Pittsburgh’s six-game home winning streak. The Brewers have won three of four but still own the worst record in the majors (21-37).

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (NR) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (3-4, 3.24 ERA)

Jungmann, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2011 draft, will be called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs to make his major-league debut. His numbers - 2-3 with a 6.37 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) - do not bode well for a promotion, but he has allowed a total of nine earned runs in his last three turns after giving up at least five runs in five other starts. Jungmann has walked 29 in 59 1/3 innings, including five in his last start.

Liriano followed a three-start losing streak with three consecutive strong outings during which he has permitted two runs while striking out 29 over 19 innings. He earned the victory at San Francisco on Wednesday by limiting the Giants to one run and four hits in seven innings. Liriano has been outstanding away from home with a 2-1 record and 1.52 ERA but has struggled at PNC Park, going 1-3 with a 6.04 ERA in five outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez had a pair of hits Monday following a 2-for-30 skid.

2. Pirates SS Jordy Mercer is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

3. Braun has 95 RBIs in 121 games against Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Brewers 2