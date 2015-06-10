Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers have won back-to-back series for the first time this season and look to complete their first sweep when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Brewers, who were swept in Pittsburgh in April, have limited the Pirates to one run in the first two games of the series to improve to 4-1 over their last five contests.

Milwaukee received the bulk of its offense from a pair of unlikely sources in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory. Aramis Ramirez entered the series in a 2-for-30 swoon but clubbed a two-run homer to follow two hits in the series opener, while Jason Rogers also went deep and drove in two runs to double his RBI total from the previous 21 games. Starling Marte swatted a solo shot for Pittsburgh, which has recorded only nine hits in the first two contests. Charlie Morton will be looking to win a four straight start for the first time in his career when he opposes the struggling Kyle Lohse.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (3-6, 6.59 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (3-0, 2.84)

Just as Lohse appeared to be turning around his season, he turned in a pair of clunkers - both at home - to absorb his fifth and sixth losses of the season. The 36-year-old matched his shortest outing of the season, lasting 3 1/3 innings versus Arizona as he gave up seven runs and 11 hits. Although Lohse is 11-5 lifetime against the Pirates, he lost twice to them in April while permitting 10 runs in 12 1/3 frames.

Morton has won all three starts since returning from hip surgery but labored last time out, yielding four runs - three earned - and seven hits in a season-low five innings. The 31-year-old sinkerballer worked seven frames in each of his first two outings, allowing a total of three earned runs. Morton has made 11 career starts against Pittsburgh’s division rival, logging a 2-6 record and 4.63 ERA.

1. Pittsburgh is 0-19 when trailing after eight innings.

2. Brewers RHP Francisco Rodríguez has converted all 12 of his save chances.

3. Marte has hit four of his 12 homers this season against Milwaukee.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Brewers 3