Preview: Brewers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates simply cannot solve the Milwaukee Brewers, who have outscored their National League Central rivals by a 45-22 margin en route to winning seven straight meetings. The Brewers look to continue their mastery of the Pirates and damage their odds of winning the division title when they play the second contest of a four-game series Friday.

Ryan Braun, who had an RBI single in Milwaukee’s 6-4 triumph in 13 innings Thursday, is 12-for-27 during his six-game hitting streak. The 2011 NL MVP looks to continue his torrid stretch versus Friday starter Charlie Morton, against whom he is 8-for-23 with a homer and six RBIs in his career. While the Brewers have won eight of 11, the Pirates have dropped seven of 11 to reside 4 1/2 games behind division-leading St. Louis. Andrew McCutchen has homered in two of his last three outings and is 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles versus Friday starter Jimmy Nelson.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (11-11, 3.86 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.07)

Much like his team, Nelson has enjoyed success versus Pittsburgh as he owns a 4-1 mark with a 1.72 ERA in five career starts against the Pirates. The 26-year-old can use a strong performance after allowing five runs for the second time in three outings Sunday to take the loss in a 6-3 setback to Cincinnati. Nelson was done in by a pair of two-run homers by the Reds after keeping the ball in the park in seven of his previous 10 outings.

Morton suffered his third straight loss Saturday despite allowing two runs on four hits in six innings in a 4-1 setback to St. Louis. The 31-year-old will welcome the comfortable confines of PNC Park, where he owns a 5-2 mark with a 3.00 ERA this season. Morton, however, has struggled versus Milwaukee, falling to 3-7 in his career after permitting four runs on five hits in six innings in a 4-1 setback on July 17.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh 3B Jung Ho Kang is 5-for-15 with two homers, five RBIs and four runs scored in his last three games.

2. Milwaukee INF Elian Herrera has recorded 12 hits in 10 games this month.

3. The Pirates (83-56) are 25-35 against their division representatives this season.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Brewers 2